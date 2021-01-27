Advertisement

New travel center under construction along I-35 in Central Texas

By Julie Hays
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST
ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - A 12,000-square-foot travel center is on its way up in Central Texas, which owners hope will not only provide a unique stop for travelers on I-35 but convenience for Abbott area residents.

Numan Dharani, a native of College Station, is the owner of Abbott’s Travel Center and said the location seemed perfect.

“We chose Abbott one because of the location,” Dharani said.

“We observed a lot of highway traffic and the second was collaborating with locals in the area about the demand for the convenience store and truck stop. I think it will make a huge impact for the Abbott community.”

The travel center will feature a variety of traditional snack and food offerings from fresh bean to cup coffee to a taco bar.

There will be a full commercial kitchen on site offering hot meals as well as food from national chains Krispy Krunchy Chicken and Hunt Brothers Pizza.

Dharani said he believes the food options will be ideal not only for those passing through by those who live in the small community of Abbott.

“Abbott being far from a metropolitan area, as well as interstate travelers making commutes, this will provide more flexibility where they can pick up coffee or food.”

The travel center will also have plug-ins for electric vehicles, gas pumps, and several amenities for truck drivers.

“Our store will also have parking for professional truck drivers who will have access to a laundry facility, Wi-Fi, a virtual fitness area and showers,” Dharani said.

Abbott’s Travel Center is located off exit 359 northbound and exit 358 southbound.

It’s expected to open sometime this summer.

