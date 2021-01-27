Two teenagers arrested after armed holdup at local convenience store

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers who responded to a report of an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a Waco convenience store arrested two teenagers who walked out from behind the store as police talked to witnesses.

Jason Ortega, 19, and Charles Davis, 19, were charged with aggravated robbery, Officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post.

Davis was also charged with theft of a firearm after officers determined the gun used in the robbery was stolen, Bynum said.

Ortega remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday where he’s held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Davis did not appear on the jail’s online roster Wednesday.

The robbery was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the CEFCO store at 4439 West Lakeshore Dr.

No injuries were reported.

