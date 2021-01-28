10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 1.30.21-1.31.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

The Tokio Store in West is having it’s 10th annual Chili Cook-off this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. Registration is on Saturday for entering to see how has the best chili recipe out there. All proceeds go to Fuzzy Friends.

Saturday is the 2021 Season Opener Cross Country Race at the Waco Eagles Motorcycle Club in Riesel. Race starts at 11:30 a.m. and it’s only $10 with 8 & under free.

Help stock the Blessings On The Block Community Outreach mobile food pantry on Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM at 901 South Ann Blvd in Harker Heights. They need nonperishable food items.

The City of Harker Heights hosts their 1st ever Disc Golf Tournament. Head to 307 Mills Crossing at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday to play.

Then head over to the Mayborn Science Theatre Saturday evening for Mr. Warren Hart’s Star Tour where he points out constellations visible in the night sky. It’s fun for all ages!

Saturday morning, head to Precious Memories Florist & Gift shop in Temple for their Flower Power event. Create your own fresh flower arrangements and learn about the latest trends in design.

Baylor Bears men’s basketball team is ranked #2 and taking on the Auburn Tigers at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. The game starts at 3:00 p.m.

Dance the night away as the Craig Howell Band performs at 5J Dancehall in McGregor Saturday night starting at 8:30 p.m.

Before next weekend’s big game, learn how to make the best charcuterie board in town with some of the best super bowl snacks... and you can do it from your living room. The Virtual Super Bowl Charcuterie Class is Sunday from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. To get the shopping list, head to Honeybri.com.

Celebrate National Hot Cocoa Day on Sunday at the Rustic Brush in Waco! From 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. enjoy a specialty workshop creating one-of-a-kind signs or décor with cocoa, coffee, & cookies.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

