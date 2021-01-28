Boy raises enough food for 1-million meals for Central Texas families

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As so many families struggle to make ends meet during a pandemic, Mace Massingill’s mission has grown even stronger.

The young hunger fighter’s mission started when he was six years old and made a donation to Central Texas Food Bank at Thanksgiving.

“The guy walked up to me and said congratulations,” Massingill said.

“You’ve fed 150 people. Now that doesn’t seem like all that much. But to me? I was ecstatic.”

Fast forward seven years and now young Mace is 13 years old.

He says that response stuck with him from childhood. 150 families did not go hungry because his family cared.

The boy has now raised more than one million meals for families across Central Texas.

That includes his home town of Austin, along with 20 other counties including Bell and Coryell.

He’s hoping you will help him feed tens of thousands more by voting for him in a contest held by “Recognize Good,” a non-profit group in Austin.

Mace Massingill provides a check for $1,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank. (Courtesy Photo)

“Now I’m up for the $10,000 reward,” Massingill said.

“Whoever gets the most votes gets $10,000 which would be a huge deal for us and any vote counts because that would equal 40,000 meals.”

If Mace wins, he says all of the money will go toward feeding more families to promote the hashtag he wears on his shirt, “#nohunger.”

His mother says she could not be more proud.

“He’s always been a giver and concerned about others,” Holly Massingill said.

“It’s just a lesson to us parents that when our kids have an inspiration, we need to foster it and support them and do all we can because with a little bit of help, they can do some amazing, amazing things.”

The public can vote for Mace Massingill until Friday, January 29th by texting “MASSINGILL” to (512) 456-9244, tweeting “MASSINGILL” to @recognizegood with the hashtag #SayThanksAustin, or messaging the group’s Facebook page.

The Gatesville Messenger & Star Forum posted the following link with other ways to help on its Facebook page.

