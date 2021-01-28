DPS Troopers identified in College Station Officer-involved shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public safety is identifying the two Troopers who shot at a College Station man last week during a traffic stop.

Ryan Stallings 33, of College Station was killed after police say he lunged to grab a handgun in his vehicle center console during that traffic stop. College Station Police did not reveal two Troopers also fired at him until Wednesday. Stallings was the focus of a lengthy drug investigation.

DPS said Thursday morning the Troopers are William Thomas Kettler. He’s served since March 27, 2009.

The second is Trooper Justin James Ferguson, he’s served since July 5, 2011.

Both went back on duty Thursday after being placed on leave pending the investigation. CSPD announced Wednesday their K-9 Officer Matthew Newton fired at Stallings during the traffic stop. Newton has been with the department for eight years.

Stallings and his girlfriend Celeste Perez are accused of trafficking pounds of drugs worth $452,800. After a search of his vehicle, officers found a large quantity of illegal drugs, including 2.3 kilos of cocaine and 1 kilo of MDMA or “Molly”.

Perez was also in the vehicle according to police and complied with commands to exit the vehicle. Drugs were also found in their College Station apartment.

Our report on Wednesday’s new information regarding DPS’s involvement is here.

Our report on Celeste Perez’s connection to the case is here.

DPS declined our interview request Thursday morning to speak on the investigation and their involvement.

KBTX has made multiple requests to speak with College Station Police Chief Billy Couch in recent days. He declined to take questions at last week’s brief press conference.

Perez remains in the Brazos County Jail on bonds totaling $442,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.