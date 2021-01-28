Advertisement

Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired.

Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the “impromptu vaccine clinic” took place after about 20 employees were stopped in traffic on a highway after a vaccination clinic.

Six of the vaccines were getting close to expiring, so the workers decided to offer them to other stranded drivers.

The shots were meant for other people, but “the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired,” the health department said.

Not wanting to waste them, staff walked from vehicle to vehicle, offering people a chance to receive the vaccine. A county ambulance was on hand for safety.

All the doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others, officials said.

Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber said it was one of the “coolest operations he’d been a part of.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday at a Walmart store in Tyler.
Man with baseball bat does some damage at Texas Walmart store
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup Sunday morning. He hasn't...
Missing Central Texas man found safe
The accident occurred at the North Loop 340 entrance ramp to the southbound highway.
Major crash backs up southbound traffic on Interstate 35
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Magistrate denies new hearing for local businessman charged in US Capitol riot

Latest News

Central Texas’ largest school district returns from Winter break tomorrow, but how will they...
A TEXAS ORGANIZATION IS WORKING SPARK THE LOVE OF READING AND LEARNING IN CENTRAL TEXAS STUDENTS.
This week, the Biden administration rescinded a so-called “zero tolerance” policy on...
Central Texans react to Biden Administration ending ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy
Some Copperas Cove residents are complaining of big spikes in their water bills. (File)
Copperas Cove: Residents complain of big spikes in water bills
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol
More than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the...
Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rises to more than 60,000