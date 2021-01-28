Advertisement

Man with baseball bat does some damage at Texas Walmart store

A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday at a Walmart store in Tyler.
A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday at a Walmart store in Tyler.(KLTV)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) – A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday to a Walmart Supercenter in Tyler.

A half dozen Tyler officers responded at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of a disturbance at the store, which was closed at the time, KLTV reported.

They determined the man broke the glass out of a door, entered the store and then proceeded to destroy things inside the business.

In the process he ended up with cuts from the broken glass, for which paramedics treated him, KLTV reported.

Enus Lewis, 38, was in the Smith County Jail Thursday charged with criminal trespass, felony criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup Sunday morning. He hasn't...
Missing Central Texas man found safe
The accident occurred at the North Loop 340 entrance ramp to the southbound highway.
Major crash backs up southbound traffic on Interstate 35
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Magistrate denies new hearing for local businessman charged in US Capitol riot

Latest News

Central Texas’ largest school district returns from Winter break tomorrow, but how will they...
A TEXAS ORGANIZATION IS WORKING SPARK THE LOVE OF READING AND LEARNING IN CENTRAL TEXAS STUDENTS.
This week, the Biden administration rescinded a so-called “zero tolerance” policy on...
Central Texans react to Biden Administration ending ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy
Some Copperas Cove residents are complaining of big spikes in their water bills. (File)
Copperas Cove: Residents complain of big spikes in water bills
More than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the...
Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rises to more than 60,000
The Alzheimer’s Association in Waco said dementia is already isolating, even before a global...
Pandemic impacting people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers