Man with baseball bat does some damage at Texas Walmart store

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) – A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday to a Walmart Supercenter in Tyler.

A half dozen Tyler officers responded at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of a disturbance at the store, which was closed at the time, KLTV reported.

They determined the man broke the glass out of a door, entered the store and then proceeded to destroy things inside the business.

In the process he ended up with cuts from the broken glass, for which paramedics treated him, KLTV reported.

Enus Lewis, 38, was in the Smith County Jail Thursday charged with criminal trespass, felony criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.