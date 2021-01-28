Member of local special needs Girl Scout troop gets a little help from her friends

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Residents of a Lorena neighborhood are showing their support for a young girl in a special needs Girl Scouts troop by buying cookies and the kindness is causing a ripple effect.

Addie Wolfe, who was born with significant chromosomal abnormalities, is a member of Troop No Limitations, a Girl Scout troop comprised of those with special needs.

Last year she sold 1,400 boxes of cookies and she’s on track to sell 1,500 in just her first seven days this year, thanks in part to her neighbors in Lorena.

In a post on a neighborhood Facebook group page, Tabby Zgabay asked five neighbors to comment their favorite flavor of cookies so she could buy them from Addie while also brightening the day of her neighbors.

“As we all know the last 10 months have been pretty rough on people and I was trying to think of a way to bring a little sunshine and joy to the ladies in our neighborhood,” Tabby said.

“And so, I immediately thought of Addie selling her Girl Scout cookies and I thought I can bless Addie by supporting her but also bless women by providing cookies.”

Tabby’s post caused a ripple effect.

Two other women posted they wanted to do the same.

Between the three women, they purchased 20 boxes of cookies from Addie to give away.

Addie’s mom, Stephanie, was watching it all play out online.

“Well, then two other women in the neighborhood decided that they wanted to pitch in and so they ended up buying 20 boxes of cookies from Addie just to give to people in the neighborhood, just to be sweet,” Stephanie said.

“I thought it was a great way to have some neighborly love plus support Addie and Troop No Limitations.

Tabby said it was a great feeling to share love during such a hard year for so many.

“So not only did we bring joy, but we were able to support sweet Addie and we’re so thankful for a neighborhood that’s so giving and loving,” she said.

Cookies may be purchased from Addie online and may be shipped or, in the case of local orders, can be delivered without contact.

