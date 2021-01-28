More than 2 million COVID-19 cases confirmed in Texas

(KWTX) - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas rose to more than 2 million Wednesday while the regional count rose by more than 400 to 59,413 and the regional death toll increased by 18.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services data Wednesday at least 1,079 area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 242 Bell County residents, 22 more than the local count of 220; 23 Bosque County residents; 51 Coryell County residents, 27 more than the local count of 24; 25 Falls County residents; 31 Freestone County residents; 23 Hamilton County residents; 59 Hill County residents; 20 Lampasas County residents; 28 Leon County residents; 43 Limestone County residents; 366 McLennan County residents, eight more than the local count of 358; 27 Milam County residents; 16 Mills County residents; 82 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 87; 26 Robertson County residents, and 17 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 467 Tuesday to 35,168 and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 15,072 to 2,003,135.

Of the total, at least 376,862 cases were active, at least 1,845,210 patients have recovered, and 12,795 were in hospitals.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 212 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 24% all hospitalizations and filling about 19% of available beds.

At least 162 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 35% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 25% of available beds, above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The U.S. Department of Defense is sending about 80 Army, Navy and Air Force medical personnel to help with the COVID-19 response at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital in Lufkin and Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.

“The medical personnel deployed to our communities will provide much needed support to our front line healthcare workers.”

The COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Austin, which opened on Jan. 6, has been expanded in collaboration with Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White, and St. David’s Healthcare to provide more COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibody therapy, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

A 20-bed alternate care site has been opened in Lubbock to expand hospital capacity in the region.

The site can be expanded if needed.

Providers contacted Wednesday in Central Texas said they either had no doses of vaccine on hand or that appointments for available doses were already booked, and the interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map showed some area providers with doses on hand, although most if not all vaccination slots were taken.

As of Wednesday, 3.9 million doses of vaccine have been allocated to the state and about 3 million doses have been shipped.

About 1.6 million residents have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine and 320,310 have received both doses, for a total of 1.9 million vaccinations.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. is accelerating shipment of vaccine to hard-pressed states with the goal of providing enough doses to vaccine 300 million people by late summer or early fall.

Vaccination teams made up of Texas National Guard troops will be deployed to DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman and Starr counties to administer vaccinations starting on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

“The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need,” Abbott said.

Texas officials have established more than 80 vaccination hubs around the state.

Six vaccine hub providers in Central Texas were all scheduled to receive vaccine shipments this week, including the Bell County Public Health District, which was due to receive 3,900 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which was due to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which was due to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which was due to receive 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which was due to receive 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which was due to receive 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Goodall Witcher Hospital in Clifton was due to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the DSHS clinic in Lampasas was due to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine; the McLennan County State Juvenile Corrections Facility in Mart was due to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and the Milam County Health Department was due to receive 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Now eligible for vaccination are those covered by Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination distribution plan, including frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities and those covered by Phase 1B of the plan including residents 65 and older and residents 16 and older with medical conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District has replaced its online vaccination registration system with an online waiting list that residents can access anytime.

The City of Waco has activated its Public Information Hotline to allow residents who don’t have access to email or the internet to get the latest updates on testing sites, vaccine availability and other information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is (254) 750-5606.

The Bell County Health District says its vaccination centers at the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. and at 220 West Avenue D in Temple will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed on Mondays and Sundays so the schedule won’t be disrupted by potential shipping delays. Appointments are required.

Anyone unable to make an appointment online may call the Bell County COVID-19 vaccination hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (254)-933-5203.

The Bell County Public Health District has also created an online waiting list for eligible residents willing to show up on short notice to receive an unused dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should any be left over at the end of the day at either of the county’s vaccination clinics in Killeen and Temple. As many as a dozen doses may remain at the end of a day of vaccinations, officials said. The new waiting list does not guarantee vaccination, so residents should continue to try to make appointments for vaccination at one of the two clinics, officials said.

Coryell Health held an appointment-only vaccination clinic Saturday at the Gatesville Civic Center for which all appointments were filled. Coryell Health vaccinated 765 people Saturday and has vaccinated more than 1,000 since receiving a shipment of vaccine on Jan. 21.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Wednesday showed that in Bell County, with 265,191 residents who are 16 and older, 15,182 residents have received a first dose and 2,786 have received both, while in McLennan County, with 198,642 residents 16 and older, 13,307 residents have received a first dose and 1,580 have received both.

The dashboard Wednesday showed the administration of 776 initial and 70 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 2,392 initial and 254 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 817 initial and 39 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 578 initial and 13 secondary vaccinations in Freestone County; 1,592 initial and 118 secondary vaccinations in Hamilton County; 1,528 initial vaccinations and 155 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 565 initial and 75 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 494 initial and 29 secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 838 initial and 21 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 1,281 initial and 64 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 277 initial and 27 secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 1,954 initial and 154 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County; 556 initial and 98 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County, and 86 initial and nine secondary vaccinations in San Saba County.

The Bell County Public Health District reported five more deaths Wednesday, a Belton man in his 70s, a Temple man in his 30s, a Bell County man in his 60s, a Temple man in his 70s, and a Killeen man in his 70s, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 220, according to local data.

State data showed 242 deaths.

The total number of cases in the county rose by 122 to 17,931 Wednesday.

Forty two of the additional cases are new.

Of the total, 1,768 cases were active Wednesday and 16,163 patients have recovered.

The county’s incidence rate has dropped to 487.2 per 100,000 residents.

“That puts our rate close to where we were around Christmas. If we continue to be vigilant we can drive it further down,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Wednesday.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 212 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 24% all hospitalizations and filling about 19% of available beds, sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 O and ct. 7.

The Bell County Museum in Belton will remain closed to the public through Feb. 5 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The county will contact residents who may have been in the museum at the same time as the two staff members, even though they probably would not have been within 10 feet of the staffers, who were masked and interacted through plexiglass partitions.

The upcoming concert by the band Foreigner at the Bell Expo Center has been canceled because of concerns about the virus. The band was to have performed on April 25. Ticket purchasers will receive refunds starting on Feb. 1 through point of purchase.

Temple’s city hall, public library, historic post office, Parks and Recreation administration building, Public Works Service Center, Human Resources Department, and Utility Business Office and Municipal Court will remain closed to walk-in traffic through Feb. 28 because of COVID-19 infection rates. Services at the facilities remain available online, by phone, by appointment, at curbside or by drive-thru, she said. City employees who are able to work remotely will continue to do so, the city said. Essential employees will adhere to safety guidelines including social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of face coverings.

Temple Fire & Rescue will host drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Fire Station No. 1 at 210 North 3rd St. Tests are free. Residents may register online or on site. More information is available online.

Testing is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in January at Nolanville’s Central Fire Station at 84 North Main St. Registration is not required.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed 20 active cases and a cumulative total of 210 cases since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday reported no active cases and 26 positive tests for the virus since March, 20 involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed nearly 1,300 cases since March 16, 592 involving students and 707 involving staff, and 43 involving students and 40 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed one active case Wednesday involving an employee at Fowler Elementary; one involving an employee at Harker Heights Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Hay Branch Elementary; three involving students and three involving employees at Iduma Elementary; two involving employees at Maxdale Elementary; two involving students at Meadows Elementary; one involving a student at Montague Village Elementary; two involving employees at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Reeces Creek Elementary; one involving an employee at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; two involving students at Saegert Elementary; one involving a student at Skipcha Elementary; three involving students at Audie Murphy Middle School; seven involving students and five involving employees at Charles Paterson Middle School; one involving a student at Eastern Hills Middle School; one involving a student at Gateway Middle School; two involving students at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving a student and two involving employees at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; one involving a student at Manor Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student at Palo Alto Middle School; one involving a student at Rancier Middle School; one involving an employee at Early College High School; six involving students at Ellison High School; one involving an employee at Gateway High School; five involving students and three involving employees at Harker Heights High School; one involving a student and two involving employees at Killeen High School; one involving a student at the KISD Career Center; one involving a student at Shoemaker High School, and nine involving employees at non-campus facilities, five in Learning Support Services, two in technology, one in transportation, one in central administration and one in facilities and grounds maintenance.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed two cases at Temple High School, three at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, two at Travis Middle School, one at Jefferson Elementary, two at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary, one at Edwards Academy and one in administration.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed one case at Belton Early Childhood School; one case at Charter Oak Elementary; three at Chisholm Trail Elementary; two at High Point Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; two at Pirtle Elementary; one at Southwest Elementary; two at Sparta Elementary; one at Tarver Elementary; one at Belton Middle School; two at Lake Belton Middle School; six at North Belton Middle School; two at South Belton Middle School; nine at Belton High School; two at Belton New Tech High School; five at Lake Belton High School, and four at non-campus facilities.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Wednesday reported the deaths of a 52-year-old man and a 74-year-old man, increasing the county’s death toll to 358, according to local data.

State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 366 deaths.

The remains of 19 residents who’ve died of the virus were housed in a refrigerated mobile morgue Wednesday, officials said.

The health district reported an additional 148 cases of the virus Wednesday, 39 confirmed and 109 probable, increasing the county’s total to 22,994.

Of the total, 868 cases were active Wednesday, 21,768 patients have recovered, and 120 were hospitalized, 28 of them on ventilators.

Of the 120, 74 are McLennan county residents.

Outbreaks have been reported at 15 elder care facilities and one church, officials said during a virtual news conference Wednesday, but the county’s incidence rate has been dropping for the past two and a half weeks.

At least 162 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 35% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 25% of available beds, which is above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The city has scheduled a virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19 at 7 p.m. Thursday that includes Waco City Councilwoman Andrea Barefield, McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Miller, Dr. Terri Woods Campbell, Waco NAACP President Dr. Peaches Henry, Toliver Chapel Missionary Church Pastor Jimmy Hunter and former U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards. The town hall will air on Channel 10 on the Grande and Spectrum cable systems and will be streamed on https://wccc.tv/.

The health district has replaced its online vaccination registration system, which left some residents frustrated, with an online waiting list that’s always accessible, officials announced Wednesday.

The City of Waco has activated its Public Information Hotline to allow residents who don’t have access to email or the internet to get the latest updates on testing sites, vaccine availability and other information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is (254) 750-5606.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 206 active cases including 185 involving students, 14 involving staff, four involving faculty and three involving contractors. In the past seven days 83 positive tests have been administered. A total of 2,472 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1. Baylor, which is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff, has opened a multi-million dollar lab at the 330,000-square foot Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative facility in partnership with My Labs Direct (MLD) to process the molecular PCR tests. The lab can process as many as 8,000 tests daily and in most cases can deliver results within 24 hours, the school said.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 23 active cases Wednesday, 15 involving students, and 308 total cases in the past three weeks, 238 involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard Wednesday showed cumulative totals of 235 students, 257 employees, and 10 classified as “other” have been diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard Wednesday showed one active case at Bell’s Hill Elementary; one at Kendrick Elementary; one at Mountainview Elementary; one at Parkdale Elementary; two at South Waco Elementary; one at Cesar Chavez Middle School; one at the Greater Waco Area Health Care Academy; two at University High School; one at Waco High School, and one at a non-campus facility. Indian Spring Middle School has shifted to remote instruction through Jan. 29. In-person instruction will resume on Feb. 1.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed four cases involving students at Castleman Creek Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Hewitt Elementary; three involving students and two involving employees at South Bosque Elementary; one involving a student at Speegleville Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Woodway Elementary; five cases at River Valley Intermediate, at least two involving students; three involving students at Woodgate Intermediate; four involving students at Midway Middle School; 16 involving students and 10 involving employees at Midway High School, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Wednesday showed one case involving an employee at Lorena Primary School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Lorena Middle School, and four involving students and one involving an employee at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed one active case at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed two cases at Isbill Junior High and one at McGregor High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported 2,667 cases of the virus Wednesday, an increase of 103 since the last local report.

Of the total, 580 cases were active, 2,063 patients have recovered and 24 have died.

State data, which includes inmates in state prison units, showed 4,303 confirmed cases Tuesday and 130 probable cases.

Of the total, at least 3,912 patients have recovered and 51 residents have died, state data showed.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 212 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 24% all hospitalizations and filling almost 19% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the county that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Coryell Health continues to offer elective surgeries despite the restrictions because the hospital has “available beds and adequate supplies,” which allows for an exemption under the governor’s orders.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed five cases involving students and two involving employees at Cove High School; three involving students and one involving an employee at Cove Junior High; seven involving students and three involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; one involving a student at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Martin Walker Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Williams/Ledger Elementary; three involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed seven cases at Gatesville High School, four involving students; three at Gatesville Junior High, two involving students; nine cases at Gatesville Intermediate, seven involving students, and three at Gatesville Elementary, two involving students.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported two cases involving inmates and 14 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 133 inmates were on medical restriction and four were isolated; 29 cases involving inmates and 15 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 304 inmates were restricted and 29 were isolated; five cases involving inmates and 43 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 794 inmates were medically restricted and five were medically isolated; 20 cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 208 inmates were restricted and 21 were isolated; seven cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 188 inmates were restricted and two were isolated, and six cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 185 inmates were restricted and six were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,301 confirmed and 66 probable cases Wednesday.

Of the total, at least 1,212 patients have recovered and 25 residents have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported 36 cases involving inmates and nine involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 748 inmates were restricted and 37 were isolated, and five cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 56 inmates were restricted and five were isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,198 confirmed and 274 probable cases of the virus Wednesday.

Of the total, at least 1,301 patients have recovered.

State data showed 43 deaths.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 3,257 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 82, and 1,980 probable cases for a total of 5,237.

Local data showed 87 deaths, an increase of five.

State data showed at least 4,289 recoveries and 82 deaths.

Bosque County had 837 confirmed and 189 probable cases of the virus Wednesday, according to state data. At least 886 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 687 confirmed and 324 probable cases of the virus Wednesday, according to state data. Of the total, at least 930 patients have recovered and 32 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported four cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 236 inmates were medically restricted and four were isolated.

Hamilton County had 546 confirmed cases Wednesday and 41 probable cases, according to state data. At least 493 patients have recovered and 23 have died.

Hill County had 2,017 confirmed and 468 probable cases of the virus Wednesday, according to state data. At least 2,228 patients have recovered and 59 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed one case involving an employee Wednesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Wednesday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Intermediate and five involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 922 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 17, and 104 probable cases of the virus, according to state data. At least 800 patients have recovered and 20 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 678 confirmed and 229 probable cases of the virus Wednesday, according to state data. At least 792 patients have recovered and 28 residents have died.

Milam County reported 1,148 confirmed and 793 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Forty nine cases were active and 13 patients were hospitalized. Local data showed 25 deaths. State data showed 27 deaths.

Mills County had 365 confirmed and 27 probable cases of the virus Wednesday according to state data, which showed at least 275 patients have recovered and 16 residents have died.

Robertson County had 833 confirmed and 281 probable cases of the virus Wednesday according to state data, which showed at least 962 patients have recovered and 26 residents have died.

San Saba County had 396 confirmed and 134 probable cases Wednesday, according to state data, which showed at least 439 patients have recovered and 17 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported six cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 185 inmates were restricted and six were medically isolated.

