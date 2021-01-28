Advertisement

Nissan recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem

This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on...
This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on display at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Nissan is recalling over 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide because the brake lights can stay on all the time. It's the second recall for the same problem. The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling over 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide because the brake lights can stay on all the time.

It’s the second recall for the same problem.

The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.

The automaker says a stop lamp relay can get stuck in the on position. The problem can limit engine power and let drivers shift out of park or start the engine without a foot on the brake pedal.

Dealers will inspect the switch and reposition it if necessary starting in March. They’ll also replace a relay.

The 2013 and 2014 models were recalled in 2016. The latest recall has a new repair and adds the 2015 model year.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday at a Walmart store in Tyler.
Man with baseball bat does some damage at Texas Walmart store
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup Sunday morning. He hasn't...
Missing Central Texas man found safe
The accident occurred at the North Loop 340 entrance ramp to the southbound highway.
Major crash backs up southbound traffic on Interstate 35
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Magistrate denies new hearing for local businessman charged in US Capitol riot

Latest News

Central Texas’ largest school district returns from Winter break tomorrow, but how will they...
A TEXAS ORGANIZATION IS WORKING SPARK THE LOVE OF READING AND LEARNING IN CENTRAL TEXAS STUDENTS.
This week, the Biden administration rescinded a so-called “zero tolerance” policy on...
Central Texans react to Biden Administration ending ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy
Some Copperas Cove residents are complaining of big spikes in their water bills. (File)
Copperas Cove: Residents complain of big spikes in water bills
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol
More than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the...
Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rises to more than 60,000