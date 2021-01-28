Windy & Warmer Going into the Weekend

We have another cold night with temperatures dipping into the 30s. We will have some clouds and temperatures will stay above the freezing mark and winds die down overnight. We will have some breezy and down-right windy days starting tomorrow and lasting through the weekend as our next cold front moves through.

Friday should be slightly warmer than what we had today - highs in the low 60s with strong southeasterly winds, about 10-20mph. We stay dry but cloud cover starts to build back in ahead of our next rain chance coming on Saturday.

As our cold front moves across the area, a few showers will be possible early Saturday morning. The best chance for rain with this system looks to stay to our north and east but we are on the tail-end which is why we have a rain chance at all. On Saturday, it will be windy with gusts up to 30-35mph. We still have a warmer and southwest wind through most of the day but our winds change direction for Sunday behind the front. With sunshine in the afternoon and warm, SW winds, temperatures should be boosted into the upper 70s. Our warm up is short-lived with cooler and drier air once again taking over for Sunday.

Sunday is by no means a bad weather day for us! In fact, it will be very seasonable with highs in the low 60s. The wind is strong at times and may lead to another bad hair day, if you plan to be out enjoying the sunshine.

Next week looks mild with mainly above normal temperatures. We still expect our next weather marker to arrive Thursday, with the chance for a few showers and storms Wednesday night - Thursday morning. From there, colder and drier air sinks in once again and leaves us chilly again for the end of next week with highs back down into the 40s and low 50s....at the warmest!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.