3 years after death of pilot husband, local woman takes a flight back to where long romance began

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Just more than three years after the death of her husband, whom she met and married when he was a young Air Force pilot based at what was then James Connally Air Force base in Waco, Ann Ammon took a flight back to where the couple’s decades-long romance began.

Ann spent 64 years with the love of her life, Bob Ammon, whose career first as an Air Force pilot and in retirement as an airline pilot took the two around the world.

The couple was married in 1953 when Bob was stationed at James Connally.

“I was a perfect pick for him because I loved flying, and he would come home and say, ‘Well, we are moving’ and I’d say, ‘Good, where?’”

On Thursday Ann boarded a small plane for a flight that included touch-and-go landings on the runway her husband used nearly 70 years ago at what’s now Texas State Technical College.

The flight was a Christmas gift from one of her sons.

“I was driving around, and it just hit me,” Bob Ammon said.

“I think she might like to go on a discovery flight.”

“She told me it was one of the best gifts she ever got,” he said.

Discovery flights are often the first step on the road toward earning a pilot’s license, but for Ann, it was a chance to relive and reflect on a lifetime of memories.

“Sixty eight years ago, on this day, my husband took off from what was called James Connally Air Force Base at that time,” she said.

The flight line at Connally Air Force Base. (Texas Collection photo) (KWTX)

Bob Ammon flew more than 20 bombing missions in China and Southeast Asia as a B-25 pilot with the 11th Bomb Squadron and flew more than 20 bombing missions and remained in China until Japan surrendered.

Five years later he volunteered to serve again, and flew more than 40 bombing missions as part of a B-26 bomber squadron in Korea.

He was serving as a forward air controller, however when the single-engine Beechcraft T-6 he was flying was shot down, forcing him to bail out over North Korea, where U.S. forces rescued him.

He was seriously injured, but after he recovered he resumed flying, spending three years at James Connally where he and Ann married in 1953.

After piloting a C-135 transport aircraft from 1964 to 1968, which included flights to Vietnam, he retired as a lieutenant colonel, but continued to fly for various airlines, which took him and Ann to Japan, Africa, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, where he was a pilot for the royal family.

He died in September 2017.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.