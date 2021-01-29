Advertisement

Body found in search for missing A&M Maritime Academy cadet from Central Texas

By Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GALVESTON, Texas (KWTX) - Searchers found a body Friday in the search for a Texas A&M Maritime Academy cadet from Lorena.

Cadet Brandon Lee Perlowski, 23, disappeared on Wednesday evening.

Texas A&M Galveston officials were notified he was missing on Thursday.

His vehicle was found abandoned Thursday on the north side of the campus.

Remains believed to be his were found Friday on Pelican Island near the campus.

Positive identification was pending Friday afternoon.

The search involved Galveston police, a K-9 search and rescue units and about 200 student cadets.

In a separate, and unrelated incident, a student, whom the school identified as freshman Ryan Boles of Boerne, was found dead in his dorm room on Sunday.

Texas A&M freshman Ryan Boles.
Texas A&M freshman Ryan Boles.(Texas A&M photo)

“We are deeply troubled and saddened by this news. This heartache comes at an especially challenging time for our community both nationally and globally. We are hurting and mourning with you. We send our deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of both Aggies we have lost over the past 24 hours,” the school said in a post.

