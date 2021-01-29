Central Texans share redistricting concerns with senators

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - As part of a week of virtual hearings, the Texas Senate Special Committee on Redistricting heard testimony from Central Texans on Thursday.

Many of the more than 35 witnesses shared their concerns about oddly shaped political districts and counties split up into different districts.

Waco business owner Cheryl Foster spoke about the divide between House districts 56 and 12.

“The break between the districts runs down the Brazos River through Waco essentially cutting off and disenfranchising the African American community in East Waco,” Foster said.

“They can walk across the river to Doc Anderson’s office. But to visit Kyle Kacal, their representative, they have to drive for an hour or more,” she said.

Kimberly Vaughn, a resident of Bell County, expressed similar concerns.

“One of my districts is a really large C-shape with a little pizza slice,” Vaughn said.

A couple common demands emerged during the hearing.

“I request first a public hearing be held before any map or bill is passed out of committee,” said Joan Hinshaw, a Nolanville City Council member.

Other witnesses asked that maps be made public before they are adopted.

That is “not guaranteed” under current rules, said Joaquin Gonzalez, a staff attorney at the Texas Civil Rights Project.

Gonzalez said the House voted against rules that would have required the body to make maps public five days before lawmakers voted on them.

“There’s no assurance to the public that they’re going to be able to even see the maps,” Gonzalez said.

William Rosenberg, the parliamentarian at the Bell County Democrats, asked the committee to consider delegating their responsibilities to others.

“I would urge the state legislature to give up that responsibility to a nonpartisan redistricting commission,” Rosenberg said.

That appears unlikely as Texas will not even have to run its maps by the federal government as it has had to do for the past 50 years, thanks to a Supreme Court decision in 2013.

In every redistricting cycle since the Voting Rights Act in 1965, courts have forced state lawmakers to go back to the drawing board because the original maps disenfranchised certain voters.

