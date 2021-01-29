Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,100; state reports record number of new deaths

(KWTX) – While the daily increase in the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas has slowed, another 28 of the most seriously ill patients have died, increasing the regional death toll to more than 1,100, according to data released Thursday, which shows the state recorded a one-day record number of additional deaths from the virus.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services data Thursday at least 1,107 area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 248 Bell County residents, 24 more than the local count of 220; 24 Bosque County residents; 53 Coryell County residents, 29 more than the local count of 24; 25 Falls County residents; 33 Freestone County residents; 23 Hamilton County residents; 62 Hill County residents; 20 Lampasas County residents; 30 Leon County residents; 45 Limestone County residents; 370 McLennan County residents, 12 more than the local count of 358; 28 Milam County residents, three more than the local count of 25; 18 Mills County residents; 84 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 87; 27 Robertson County residents, and 17 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 471 Thursday to 35,639, according to DSHS data, four more than the record 467 additional deaths reported Wednesday.

The state reported another 14,992 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, 14,445 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,018,127.

The Central Texas case total rose by 267 to 59,680.

Statewide 364,220 cases were active Thursday, 1,894,564 patients have recovered, and 12,380 were hospitalized, 415 fewer than on Wednesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 217 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 25% all hospitalizations and filling about 20% of available beds.

At least 158 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 32% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 23% of available beds, above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The Lab Test Date positivity Thursday was 15.5%, up from 14.87% on Wednesday.

Experts say a positivity rate of 5% or less indicates the virus is under control.

The U.S. Department of Defense is sending about 80 Army, Navy and Air Force medical personnel to help with the COVID-19 response at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital in Lufkin and Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass.

The COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Austin, which opened on Jan. 6, has been expanded in collaboration with Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White, and St. David’s Healthcare to provide more COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibody therapy, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

A 20-bed alternate care site has been opened in Lubbock to expand hospital capacity in the region.

The site can be expanded if needed.

As of Thursday about 3.9 million doses of vaccine have been allocated to the state and about 3.2 million of them had been shipped.

About 1.7 million residents have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine and 369,437 have received both doses, for a total of 2.06 million vaccinations.

Providers contacted Thursday in Central Texas said they either had no doses of vaccine on hand or that appointments for available doses were already booked, and the interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map showed some area providers with doses on hand, although most if not all vaccination slots were taken.

Vaccination teams made up of Texas National Guard troops have been deployed to DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman and Starr counties to administer vaccinations.

Texas officials have established more than 80 vaccination hubs around the state.

Six vaccine hub providers in Central Texas were all scheduled to receive vaccine shipments this week, including the Bell County Public Health District, which was due to receive 3,900 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which was due to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which was due to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which was due to receive 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which was due to receive 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which was due to receive 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Goodall Witcher Hospital in Clifton was due to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the DSHS clinic in Lampasas was due to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine; the McLennan County State Juvenile Corrections Facility in Mart was due to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and the Milam County Health Department was due to receive 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Now eligible for vaccination are those covered by Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination distribution plan, including frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities and those covered by Phase 1B of the plan including residents 65 and older and residents 16 and older with medical conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District has replaced its online vaccination registration system with an online waiting list that residents can access anytime.

The City of Waco has activated its Public Information Hotline to allow residents who don’t have access to email or the internet to get the latest updates on testing sites, vaccine availability and other information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is (254) 750-5606.

The Bell County Health District says its vaccination centers at the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. and at 220 West Avenue D in Temple will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed on Mondays and Sundays so the schedule won’t be disrupted by potential shipping delays. Appointments are required.

Anyone unable to make an appointment online may call the Bell County COVID-19 vaccination hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (254)-933-5203.

The Bell County Public Health District has also created an online waiting list for eligible residents willing to show up on short notice to receive an unused dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should any be left over at the end of the day at either of the county’s vaccination clinics in Killeen and Temple. As many as a dozen doses may remain at the end of a day of vaccinations, officials said. The new waiting list does not guarantee vaccination, so residents should continue to try to make appointments for vaccination at one of the two clinics, officials said.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Thursday showed that in Bell County, with 265,191 residents who are 16 and older, 15,774 residents have received a first dose and 2,904 have received both, while in McLennan County, with 198,642 residents 16 and older, 13,971 residents have received a first dose and 1,811 have received both.

The dashboard Thursday showed the administration of 787 initial and 101 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 2,543 initial and 294 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 950 initial and 41 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 611 initial and 17 secondary vaccinations in Freestone County; 1,601 initial and 205 secondary vaccinations in Hamilton County; 1,700 initial vaccinations and 221 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 620 initial and 75 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 503 initial and 92 secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 824 initial and 43 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 1,291 initial and 70 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 279 initial and 64 secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 2,187 initial and 259 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County; 566 initial and 102 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County, and 86 initial and 11 secondary vaccinations in San Saba County.

The Bell County Public Health District reported the deaths of four more residents diagnosed with the virus Thursday, a Belton man in his 70s, a Belton man in his 60s, a Temple man in his 90s and a Killeen man in his 70s, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 224, according to local data.

State data showed 248 deaths, an increase of six.

The health district reported another 117 cases of the virus Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 18,048.

Of the total, 1,761 cases were active Thursday and 16,287 patients have recovered.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 217 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 25% all hospitalizations and filling about 20% of available beds, sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The Bell County Museum in Belton will remain closed to the public through Feb. 5 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The county will contact residents who may have been in the museum at the same time as the two staff members, even though they probably would not have been within 10 feet of the staffers, who were masked and interacted through plexiglass partitions.

The upcoming concert by the band Foreigner at the Bell Expo Center has been canceled because of concerns about the virus. The band was to have performed on April 25. Ticket purchasers will receive refunds starting on Feb. 1 through point of purchase.

Temple’s city hall, public library, historic post office, Parks and Recreation administration building, Public Works Service Center, Human Resources Department, and Utility Business Office and Municipal Court will remain closed to walk-in traffic through Feb. 28 because of COVID-19 infection rates. Services at the facilities remain available online, by phone, by appointment, at curbside or by drive-thru, she said. City employees who are able to work remotely will continue to do so, the city said. Essential employees will adhere to safety guidelines including social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of face coverings.

Temple Fire & Rescue will host drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at Fire Station No. 1 at 210 North 3rd St. Tests are free. Residents may register online or on site. More information is available online.

Testing is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in January at Nolanville’s Central Fire Station at 84 North Main St. Registration is not required.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Thursday showed 20 active cases and a cumulative total of 210 cases since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Thursday reported no active cases and 26 positive tests for the virus since March, 20 involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed more than 1,300 cases since March 16, 600 involving students and 711 involving staff, and 38 involving students and 35 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed one active case Thursday involving an employee at Bellaire Elementary; one involving an employee at Cedar Valley Elementary; two involving employees at Fowler Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Iduma Elementary; two involving employees at Maxdale Elementary; two involving students at Meadows Elementary; one involving a student at Montague Village Elementary; two involving employees at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Reeces Creek Elementary; one involving an employee at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; three involving students at Saegert Elementary; one involving an employee at West Ward Elementary; two involving students at Audie Murphy Middle School; six involving students and five involving employees at Charles Paterson Middle School; one involving a student at Eastern Hills Middle School; one involving a student at Gateway Middle School; one involving a student at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving a student and two involving employees at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; one involving a student at Manor Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student at Palo Alto Middle School; one involving a student at Smith Middle School; one involving an employee at Early College High School; five involving students at Ellison High School; one involving an employee at Gateway High School; three involving students and two involving employees at Harker Heights High School; one involving a student and two involving employees at Killeen High School; one involving a student at the KISD Career Center; one involving a student at Shoemaker High School, and eight involving employees at non-campus facilities, three in Learning Support Services, one in technology, one in transportation, two in central administration and one in facilities and grounds maintenance.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed two cases at Temple High School, two at Bonham Middle School, two at Travis Middle School, one at Jefferson Elementary, two at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Scott Elementary, one at Edwards Academy and one in administration.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed one case at Charter Oak Elementary; five at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at High Point Elementary; one at Lakewood Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; one at Miller Heights Elementary; two at Pirtle Elementary; one at Southwest Elementary; two at Sparta Elementary; one at Tarver Elementary; one at Belton Middle School; two at Lake Belton Middle School; five at North Belton Middle School; four at South Belton Middle School; 12 at Belton High School; two at Belton New Tech High School; four at Lake Belton High School, and three at non-campus facilities.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 80 additional cases of the virus Thursday, 43 confirmed and 37 probable, raising the county’s total to 23,074.

State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 370 deaths, an increase of four.

Of the total, 837 cases were active on Thursday, 21,879 patients have recovered, and 110 were hospitalized, 26 of them on ventilators.

Seventy two of the 110 are McLennan County residents.

At least 158 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 32% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 23% of available beds, which is above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Thursday showed 323 active cases including 288 involving students, 20 involving staff, nine involving faculty and six involving contractors. In the past seven days 108 positive tests have been administered. A total of 2,951 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1. Baylor, which is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff, has opened a multi-million dollar lab at the 330,000-square foot Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative facility in partnership with My Labs Direct (MLD) to process the molecular PCR tests. The lab can process as many as 8,000 tests daily and in most cases can deliver results within 24 hours, the school said.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 21 active cases Thursday, 13 involving students, and 310 total cases in the past three weeks, 240 involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard Thursday showed cumulative totals of 235 students, 257 employees, and 10 classified as “other” have been diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard Thursday showed one active case at Bell’s Hill Elementary; one at Kendrick Elementary; one at Mountainview Elementary; one at Parkdale Elementary; two at South Waco Elementary; one at Cesar Chavez Middle School; one at the Greater Waco Area Health Care Academy; two at University High School; one at Waco High School, and one at a non-campus facility. Indian Spring Middle School has shifted to remote instruction through Jan. 29. In-person instruction will resume on Monday.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed five cases involving students at Castleman Creek Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Hewitt Elementary; three involving students and two involving employees at South Bosque Elementary; one involving an employee at Speegleville Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Spring Valley Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Woodway Elementary; three involving students and two involving employees at River Valley Intermediate; three involving students at Woodgate Intermediate; five involving students at Midway Middle School; 17 involving students and 1a involving employees at Midway High School, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Thursday showed one case involving an employee at Lorena Primary School; one involving a student at Lorena Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Lorena Middle School, and four involving students and one involving an employee at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed two active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed two cases at Isbill Junior High and one at McGregor High School.

Coryell County reported 2,695 total case of the virus Thursday, an increase of 28.

Of the total, 379 cases were active, 2,292 patients have recovered and 24 have died.

State data, which includes inmates in state prison units, showed 4,329 confirmed and 130 probable cases Thursday.

Of the total, at least 4,038 patients have recovered and 53 residents have died, state data showed.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 217 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 25% all hospitalizations and filling almost 20% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the county that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Coryell Health continues to offer elective surgeries despite the restrictions because the hospital has “available beds and adequate supplies,” which allows for an exemption under the governor’s orders.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed five cases involving students and two involving employees at Cove High School; three involving students and one involving an employee at Cove Junior High; seven involving students and three involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; one involving a student at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Martin Walker Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Williams/Ledger Elementary; three involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed seven cases at Gatesville High School, four involving students; three at Gatesville Junior High, two involving students; nine cases at Gatesville Intermediate, seven involving students, and three at Gatesville Elementary, two involving students.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported two cases involving inmates and 15 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 88 inmates were on medical restriction and three were isolated; 28 cases involving inmates and 15 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 304 inmates were restricted and 28 were isolated; eight cases involving inmates and 36 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 794 inmates were medically restricted and eight were medically isolated; 21 cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 208 inmates were restricted and 21 were isolated; nine cases involving inmates and nine involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 389 inmates were restricted and nine were isolated, and six cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 184 inmates were restricted and six were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

Falls County had 1,302 confirmed and 66 probable cases Thursday.

Of the total, at least 1,243 patients have recovered and 25 residents have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported 29 cases involving inmates and nine involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 748 inmates were restricted and 29 were isolated, and five cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 44 inmates were restricted and five were isolated.

Limestone County had 1,203 confirmed and 283 probable cases Thursday, according to state data.

Of the total, at least 1,311 patients have recovered.

State data showed two more deaths, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 45.

Navarro County reported 3,257 confirmed and 1,980 probable cases Thursday.

Of the total, 4,449 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 87 deaths.

State data showed 84.

Bosque County had 843 confirmed and 189 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 911 patients have recovered and a 24th resident has died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 689 confirmed and 327 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. Of the total, at least 934 patients have recovered and a 33rd resident has died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported four cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 236 inmates were medically restricted and four were isolated.

Hamilton County had 550 confirmed cases Thursday and 41 probable cases, according to state data. At least 494 patients have recovered and 23 have died.

Hill County had 2,018 confirmed and 468 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 2,249 patients have recovered and three more residents have died, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 62, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed one case involving an employee Thursday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Thursday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Intermediate and five involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 933 confirmed and 104 probable cases Thursday, according to state data. At least 836 patients have recovered and 20 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 678 confirmed and 229 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 814 patients have recovered and two more have died, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 30.

Milam County reported 1,159 confirmed and 815 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Fifty seven cases were active and 15 patients were hospitalized. Local data showed 25 deaths. State data showed 1,871 recoveries and 28 deaths.

Mills County had 366 confirmed and 29 probable cases of the virus Thursday according to state data, which showed at least 277 patients have recovered and two more residents have died, increasing the county’s death toll to 18.

Robertson County had 835 confirmed and 281 probable cases of the virus Thursday according to state data, which showed at least 978 patients have recovered and a 27th resident has died.

San Saba County had 396 confirmed and 142 probable cases Thursday, according to state data, which showed at least 441 patients have recovered and 17 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported 14 cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 184 inmates were restricted and six were medically isolated.

