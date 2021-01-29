Central Texas vaccination hub that wasn’t open to the general public now is

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, which was designated as a COVID-19 vaccination hub in early January, but which didn’t have a publicly accessible waiting list and wasn’t scheduling appointments for the general public, will make vaccine appointments available as soon as it receives additional vaccine doses, the hospital said Friday evening.

Ascension Providence created a publicly accessible appointment website Friday.

We continue to collaborate closely with local and state health officials to ensure we’re doing everything we can to get as many people vaccinated as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical Officer of Ascension Providence.

The hospital had reserved its allocations of vaccine for frontline healthcare workers and caregivers and is in the process of reviewing medical records of existing patients and contacting those now eligible for vaccination, including healthcare workers, residents and employees of long-term care facilities, residents older than 65 and those with chronic medical conditions that put them at increased risk of severe illness from the virus.

“Our overarching goals for vaccine distribution remain to strengthen and protect the healthcare workforce, support those persons with highest risk of exposure and assist those individuals with vulnerable conditions,’' said Dr. Rich Haskett, chief medical officer of Ascension Medical Group Providence.

“It will take time to vaccinate all of the members of our community. In the meantime, it is very important to continue all safety precautions–wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and hand washing.”

Since the hubs were established in early January, Ascension Providence has received 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, while the Waco-McLennan County Health District has received three weekly allocations of 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to DSHS.

The Bell County Public Health District, which serves a larger population, has received 15,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to DSHS.

The other five hubs in Central Texas have already established waiting lists open to all residents eligible for vaccination under the state’s plan including the Bell County Public Health District, the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, the Waco-McLennan County Health District, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

