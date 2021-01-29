Advertisement

Central Texas woman arrested after gun found in boy’s pants following traffic stop

Gloria Gonzalez is charged with endangering a child as well as unlawfully carrying a weapon and marijuana possession.(Jail photo)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Waco woman is facing several charges after police say she hid a pistol in a 10-year-old’s pants during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, Gloria Gonzalez, 24, along with another passenger and a child, were pulled over for speeding on Highway 6 at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say they noticed someone throw a bag out the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities searched the vehicle after they smelled marijuana.

Officers say they found plastic Baggies and some drug paraphernalia.

There was also a handgun holster in the back seat but the gun was missing.

Police searched Gonzalez and the passenger but didn’t find anything.

Authorities noticed the child looked scared and had something hidden in his pants.

Officers told the child to spread his feet and a loaded pistol fell out of one of the pant legs. They also found marijuana in the child’s shoe.

Authorities say Gonzalez admitted to giving the gun to the child because she was afraid of the police.

Gonzalez is charged with endangering a child as well as unlawfully carrying a weapon and marijuana possession.

She’s also named in four outstanding Waco arrest warrants, according to online jail records.

She remained in the Brazos County Jail Friday, where she’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $35,000.

The passenger is also facing several drug charges.

