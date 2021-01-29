Advertisement

Chipotle surprises Ohio airman with year of free burritos

‘This is the best homecoming ever!’
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - When Charles DeRaedt hit the ground after returning from a deployment in the Middle East with the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing on Tuesday, he already had his plans set.

“I’m going to drop my bags off, and I’m going to Chipotle,” he said.

It didn’t take long for Chiptole to get wind of DeRaedt’s plans. The restaurant has reached out to the airman and surprised him with free burritos for a year.

DeRaedt was on his third deployment with the 180th. He returned with more than 200 Ohio Air National Guard members on Tuesday.

In a direct message conversation with @ChiptoleTweets, DeRaedt said, “This is the best homecoming ever!”

Chipotle surprised Ohio Air National Guard airman Charles DeRaedt with free burritos for a year.
Chipotle surprised Ohio Air National Guard airman Charles DeRaedt with free burritos for a year.(WTVG)

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that DeRaedt had been deployed as part of the group defending the Capitol. It has been updated to reflect the correct deployment.

