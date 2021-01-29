Advertisement

Coming soon, ice cream; locally owned creamery set to open new shop

By Julie Hays
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The owners of a popular ice cream shop near the Baylor campus are opening up a second shop as one of the first tenants in a large, newly constructed development in Woodway.

Heritage Creamery will open at The Outlook at Bosque Ridge located just off Highway 84 near South Bosque Elementary School and the Badger Ranch housing addition.

The ice cream shop, known for its locally sourced and organic products, was started in March 2016 at 1125 South 8th St. by Blake Batson, a 2004 Lorena High School graduate and 2008 Baylor graduate and his wife, Kimberly, a 2003 Midway graduate and 2007 Baylor graduate.

The original shop is next door to Common Grounds, a coffee shop the Batsons also own.

“We initially thought the majority of our customers would just be Baylor since we’re right there, but over the years we realized that we do get a lot of greater Waco families with young kids who really want to come get our ice cream,” Blake said.

As the business grew and evolved, Batson began thinking about opening up a location away from the university and closer to local families.

Heritage Creamery will be one of the first businesses in the Outlook, which is a community driven development on 11 acres off Highway 84, built to serve the growing suburbs of Waco including Woodway, Hewitt, Lorena and McGregor.

Batson says for his business, it seemed like the perfect fit.

“We are pumped, super excited that this really special brand that my wife and I opened in 2016 can now have two locations in the Greater Waco area and serve the people of Woodway,” he said.

The 1,800-square-foot shop will offer indoor and outdoor areas for customers.

The product will be produced at the original store.

“I think it will be perfect for the people with their kids getting ice cream staying for a little bit or taking it back home,” he said.

Heritage Creamery will continue selling its classic flavors, but plans to add a little “flair” for the kids.

As for the full menu?

“You’ll have to wait and see because we’re cooking it up right now,” Batson said.

“Come see us.”

The new shop should open in late April or early May, joining Hotworx and Me Time Nail Salon as the first businesses in the development.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday at a Walmart store in Tyler.
Man with baseball bat does some damage at Texas Walmart store
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup Sunday morning. He hasn't...
Missing Central Texas man found safe
The accident occurred at the North Loop 340 entrance ramp to the southbound highway.
Major crash backs up southbound traffic on Interstate 35
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Magistrate denies new hearing for local businessman charged in US Capitol riot

Latest News

Central Texas’ largest school district returns from Winter break tomorrow, but how will they...
A TEXAS ORGANIZATION IS WORKING SPARK THE LOVE OF READING AND LEARNING IN CENTRAL TEXAS STUDENTS.
This week, the Biden administration rescinded a so-called “zero tolerance” policy on...
Central Texans react to Biden Administration ending ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy
Some Copperas Cove residents are complaining of big spikes in their water bills. (File)
Copperas Cove: Residents complain of big spikes in water bills
More than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the...
Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rises to more than 60,000
The Alzheimer’s Association in Waco said dementia is already isolating, even before a global...
Pandemic impacting people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers