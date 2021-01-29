Coming soon, ice cream; locally owned creamery set to open new shop

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The owners of a popular ice cream shop near the Baylor campus are opening up a second shop as one of the first tenants in a large, newly constructed development in Woodway.

Heritage Creamery will open at The Outlook at Bosque Ridge located just off Highway 84 near South Bosque Elementary School and the Badger Ranch housing addition.

The ice cream shop, known for its locally sourced and organic products, was started in March 2016 at 1125 South 8th St. by Blake Batson, a 2004 Lorena High School graduate and 2008 Baylor graduate and his wife, Kimberly, a 2003 Midway graduate and 2007 Baylor graduate.

The original shop is next door to Common Grounds, a coffee shop the Batsons also own.

“We initially thought the majority of our customers would just be Baylor since we’re right there, but over the years we realized that we do get a lot of greater Waco families with young kids who really want to come get our ice cream,” Blake said.

As the business grew and evolved, Batson began thinking about opening up a location away from the university and closer to local families.

Heritage Creamery will be one of the first businesses in the Outlook, which is a community driven development on 11 acres off Highway 84, built to serve the growing suburbs of Waco including Woodway, Hewitt, Lorena and McGregor.

Batson says for his business, it seemed like the perfect fit.

“We are pumped, super excited that this really special brand that my wife and I opened in 2016 can now have two locations in the Greater Waco area and serve the people of Woodway,” he said.

The 1,800-square-foot shop will offer indoor and outdoor areas for customers.

The product will be produced at the original store.

“I think it will be perfect for the people with their kids getting ice cream staying for a little bit or taking it back home,” he said.

Heritage Creamery will continue selling its classic flavors, but plans to add a little “flair” for the kids.

As for the full menu?

“You’ll have to wait and see because we’re cooking it up right now,” Batson said.

“Come see us.”

The new shop should open in late April or early May, joining Hotworx and Me Time Nail Salon as the first businesses in the development.

