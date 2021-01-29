COVID-19 cases in one local county underreported; adjustment will nearly double case count

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – The Region 7 office of the Texas Department of State Health Services advised Coryell County Judge Roger Miller Thursday it has underreported the number of COVID-19 cases in the county for the past several months and will add almost 2,500 cases on Monday, almost doubling the county’s total, Miller said in a press release Friday.

Miller is urging residents not to “overreact to this news.”

“Although it is concerning, and the inaccurate data skewed some of the decisions that have been made, it is not something that is going to cripple the county.”

The county’s local count, which does not include inmates of Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison unit, was 2,695 on Thursday.

DSHS will add 2,477 cases Monday.

“Although I am sympathetic to the challenges you and your staff have faced in dealing with this unprecedented event the solution you are about to implement erodes the foundation of trust local governments have tried to maintain with their citizens,” Miller said in an email to Region 7 Director Dr. Sharron Melville.

“Had we been aware of just how serious our increase in infection rate was, we might have been able to take steps to lessen that rate,” Miller said in the email.

“We were left clueless and in the dark.”

Miller says 40 cases attributed to Coryell County involve residents with addresses in other counties and another 46 with unidentifiable addresses or no addresses at all.

“When you look at the numbers on the county website, I can tell you with complete confidence those are confirmed verifiable numbers,” Miller said.

The county’s locally-reported death toll is also out of sync with state data.

The county’s COVID tracker showed 24 deaths from the virus Thursday.

DSHS data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 53, which includes several state prison inmates.

Inmate Gloria Proo, 55, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late August, died on Sept. 11 at Hospital Galveston. Proo had served three years of an 88-year sentence out of Bexar County at the Christina Melton Crain state prison unit in Gatesville.

Nathaniel Washington, 56, who was inmate at the Hughes Unit in Gatesville, died on Aug. 19, three days after he was taken to a local hospital after testing positive for the virus.

