Advertisement

Japan prime minister says he’s determined to hold Olympics

Japan is ‘determined’ to host the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, Prime Minister Suga said.
Japan is ‘determined’ to host the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, Prime Minister Suga said.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, despite growing uncertainty as coronavirus cases rise at home, renewed his determination Friday to host the postponed Tokyo Olympics this summer as a symbol of human victory over the pandemic.

Suga, speaking from Tokyo at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, also called for a transparent investigation by the World Health Organization into the pandemic, saying it is key to learning lessons to prepare for future pandemics. He also promised to expand an initial $130 million contribution to a fund to help developing countries acquire coronavirus vaccines.

“We are holding the Olympics and Paralympics this summer,” Suga said. “I am determined to achieve the games as a proof of human victory against the pandemic, a symbol of global solidarity and to give hope and courage around the world.”

Olympic officials have repeatedly said the games will be held in July as planned after a one-year postponement, though various scenarios including the holding of events without spectators are being considered.

Suga repeated his resolve to achieve a “safe and secure” Olympics and pledged to get infections under control in Japan as soon as possible.

“We must learn lessons from this pandemic and be prepared for future crises,” he said. To do so, “a scientific investigation by WHO must be firmly carried out in a transparent way.” He did not say if he was referring to a current visit by a WHO team of experts to Wuhan, China, where the virus was first detected.

At home, Suga has been criticized for delaying virus measures until daily cases surged to new highs in late December. He eventually declared a partial state of emergency in early January, issuing non-binding requests through Feb. 7 for people to avoid crowds or eating out in groups and for restaurants and bars to close early.

New cases in Tokyo have dipped but experts say they have not slowed enough, indicating that the emergency measures could be extended for several more weeks.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday at a Walmart store in Tyler.
Man with baseball bat does some damage at Texas Walmart store
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup Sunday morning. He hasn't...
Missing Central Texas man found safe
The accident occurred at the North Loop 340 entrance ramp to the southbound highway.
Major crash backs up southbound traffic on Interstate 35
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Magistrate denies new hearing for local businessman charged in US Capitol riot

Latest News

Central Texas’ largest school district returns from Winter break tomorrow, but how will they...
A TEXAS ORGANIZATION IS WORKING SPARK THE LOVE OF READING AND LEARNING IN CENTRAL TEXAS STUDENTS.
This week, the Biden administration rescinded a so-called “zero tolerance” policy on...
Central Texans react to Biden Administration ending ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy
Some Copperas Cove residents are complaining of big spikes in their water bills. (File)
Copperas Cove: Residents complain of big spikes in water bills
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol
More than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the...
Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rises to more than 60,000