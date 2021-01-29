Advertisement

KWTX Salutes Claudia Brown

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Claudia Brown was the first African American woman elected as Justice of the Peace in Bell County.

She also served on the Killeen City Council.

The health and safety of her community has always been a priority.

The Baltimore, Maryland native has been a middle school principal and social worker.

She moved to Killeen to help raise her grandson.

Claudia Brown, a mother, grandmother, educator, judge, and one of the many reasons KWTX salutes Black History Month.

