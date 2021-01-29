Like father, like daughter: Connally’s Coach Snell 2.0

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s Coach Snell, and then there’s Coach Snell 2.0.

ReAnn Snell is coaching Connally’s seventh grade girls basketball team. Her dad, Quinton Snell, is in his twenty-first year of coaching basketball at Connally High School.

Although, ReAnn grew up around the game, coaching wasn’t always her plan.

“She was like yeah I’ll try it for a year, and now its three years later and she’s done a really good job of making an impact on these young girls around here,” said Quinton Snell.

During her brother’s senior year, while he was playing for their dad, she spent some extra time at home while working on her masters degree studying victims services.

“Late night post-game talks at the dinner table were really really special,” said Snell.

During that year she started tutoring, and that’s what eventually led to a job offer from Connally’s athletic director. ReAnn says, coaching just clicks.

“It feels like this is where I belong. I come to work everyday like ready to put in work and teach these young girls what it means to be a woman,” said ReAnn.

