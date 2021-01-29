Advertisement

Like father, like daughter: Connally’s Coach Snell 2.0

Connally ISD
Connally ISD(KWTX)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s Coach Snell, and then there’s Coach Snell 2.0.

ReAnn Snell is coaching Connally’s seventh grade girls basketball team. Her dad, Quinton Snell, is in his twenty-first year of coaching basketball at Connally High School.

Although, ReAnn grew up around the game, coaching wasn’t always her plan.

“She was like yeah I’ll try it for a year, and now its three years later and she’s done a really good job of making an impact on these young girls around here,” said Quinton Snell.

During her brother’s senior year, while he was playing for their dad, she spent some extra time at home while working on her masters degree studying victims services.

“Late night post-game talks at the dinner table were really really special,” said Snell.

During that year she started tutoring, and that’s what eventually led to a job offer from Connally’s athletic director. ReAnn says, coaching just clicks.

“It feels like this is where I belong. I come to work everyday like ready to put in work and teach these young girls what it means to be a woman,” said ReAnn.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday at a Walmart store in Tyler.
Man with baseball bat does some damage at Texas Walmart store
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup Sunday morning. He hasn't...
Missing Central Texas man found safe
The accident occurred at the North Loop 340 entrance ramp to the southbound highway.
Major crash backs up southbound traffic on Interstate 35
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Magistrate denies new hearing for local businessman charged in US Capitol riot

Latest News

Temple coach John Chaney embraces senior guard Aaron McKie at the end of their game with...
John Chaney, Temple’s commanding Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 89
Japan is ‘determined’ to host the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, Prime Minister Suga said.
Japan prime minister says he’s determined to hold Olympics
Roddrell Freeman
Mart senior named Built Ford Tough Class 2A Player of the Year
La Vega
La Vega Basketball: It’s all about family