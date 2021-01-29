Major crash backs up southbound traffic on Interstate 35

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A major accident involving a crossover vehicle, a pickup and an 18-wheeler that sent two people to a local hospital backed up traffic early Friday morning on a stretch of southbound Interstate 35 just north of Waco in Bellmead.

The accident occurred at the North Loop 340 entrance ramp to the southbound highway.

Southbound lanes were initially closed because of the crash.

The center and left lanes were reopened to traffic around 7:20 a.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation advised motorists to use alternate routes.

The accident scene was cleared at around noon Friday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.