Mart senior named Built Ford Tough Class 2A Player of the Year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mart High School senior Roddrell Freeman earned one of the state’s top honors. Roddrell was named the Built Ford Tough Class 2A player of the year.

Freeman and the Panthers won three consecutive state championships and returned to state for a fourth-straight year.

Players were nominated on a weekly basis for their performances, but only one was selected for each division as a player of the year.

“Roddrell may go down as the best player ever in Mart football history. He’s never missed a game in his high school career,” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman.

