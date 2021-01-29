Advertisement

Mart senior named Built Ford Tough Class 2A Player of the Year

Roddrell Freeman
Roddrell Freeman(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mart High School senior Roddrell Freeman earned one of the state’s top honors. Roddrell was named the Built Ford Tough Class 2A player of the year.

Freeman and the Panthers won three consecutive state championships and returned to state for a fourth-straight year.

Players were nominated on a weekly basis for their performances, but only one was selected for each division as a player of the year.

“Roddrell may go down as the best player ever in Mart football history. He’s never missed a game in his high school career,” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday at a Walmart store in Tyler.
Man with baseball bat does some damage at Texas Walmart store
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup Sunday morning. He hasn't...
Missing Central Texas man found safe
The accident occurred at the North Loop 340 entrance ramp to the southbound highway.
Major crash backs up southbound traffic on Interstate 35
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Magistrate denies new hearing for local businessman charged in US Capitol riot

Latest News

Temple coach John Chaney embraces senior guard Aaron McKie at the end of their game with...
John Chaney, Temple’s commanding Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 89
Japan is ‘determined’ to host the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, Prime Minister Suga said.
Japan prime minister says he’s determined to hold Olympics
Connally ISD
Like father, like daughter: Connally’s Coach Snell 2.0
La Vega
La Vega Basketball: It’s all about family