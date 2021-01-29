Advertisement

Missing Central Texas man found safe

A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup Sunday morning. He hasn't...
A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup Sunday morning. He hasn't been heard from since.(Cameron Police Dept. photos)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) – A missing Cameron man has been found safe, police said Friday morning.

The Cameron Police Department asked for the public’s help Thursday afternoon in the search for Elmer Byrd, 76, who disappeared Sunday.

“Mr. Byrd maintains a highly predictably routine, which makes his unexplained disappearance out of character,” Cameron Officer Oscar Lopez said in a press release Thursday.

Byrd was last seen getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup at around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Police didn’t say Friday where he was found.

“With your assistance and that of your viewers, Mr. Byrd was located and is safe,” Lopez said in an email Friday morning.

Further details weren’t released.

