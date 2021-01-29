Pandemic impacting people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Alzheimer’s Association in Waco said dementia is already isolating, even before a global pandemic.

Almost a year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, it’s not clear what the impact on people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers will be.

The Alzheimer’s Association said there are struggles for both caregivers and the people with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant extra stress, changes to routines, like staying home wearing masks are things that people with Alzheimer’s and other dementia may not understand, and the possibility of being cut off from support.

The Alzheimer’s Association said the link between isolation and mental health is already known, but it will be some time before we understand the true impact of the pandemic on people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

“What is different about that in a dementia brain, someone who doesn’t have the cognitive ability to really understand and connect the dots, what’s going on and why,” Christine Schroeder-Morren, education and family care specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association, said.

Brenda Shuttlesworth, regional director for the Waco Alzheimer’s Association, said more research is needed to see what the impact is going to be, and research over a long period of time.

“Once we’re able to get back to face to face interactions and have the events and to have programs and support, to see not just in 6 months or 12 months, but over several years how the isolation and the disease itself have impacted people,” Shuttlesworth said.

The group said caregiver needs are also crucial, and they’ve had to pivot to make sure people feel supported. Before the pandemic, people are able to attend support groups and educational events, but that’s not possible now.

“That actual personal touch has been taken away,” Shroeder-Morren said. “A lot of times caregivers will actually hug each other or shake hands and things like this, as well as just being able to meet face to face.”

Instead, those events are being offered online. Since not everyone has the access or knowledge to get online, people also have the option to call in to the events.

There is more information about programs on the Alzheimer’s Association website.

