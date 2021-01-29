Advertisement

Windy Weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have a Wind Advisory in place for Saturday as we expect it to be a windy but warm day in Central Texas. Clouds will build in tonight ahead of Saturday’s cold front but the chance for some light showers should hold off until early in the morning tomorrow. We start the day with a chance for a few areas of patchy fog or light showers/drizzle. It’s mainly due to the increase in moisture/humidity from the breezy south winds we’ve had. Our weekend cold front will quickly push through during the late morning and early afternoon hours with just a 10 to 20 percent chance of light showers, after that, we are sunny and dry and it’s mainly going to be the winds that will be an issue.

Wind Advisory in place Saturday until 6:00 p.m.
Wind Advisory in place Saturday until 6:00 p.m.(KWTX)

Saturday brings us a warm up and by mid to late afternoon, we are all sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Wind speeds of 25 to 30 MPH and occasional gusts over 40 MPH can be expected behind the front. Wind speeds will decrease late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Planning on being outside to enjoy the warmth tomorrow brings? Take an allergy pill because the strong winds will also bring in more mountain cedar.

Sunday looks breezy, but winds will take on a northerly direction behind a cold front. This will keep temperatures cooler, but still nice, in the low 60s Sunday afternoon.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KWTX)

Next week should be mild through Thursday. We may see a small rain chance Thursday as our next storm system moves through the region. A cold front will start to cool things down Friday into next weekend. Arctic air, meaning winter’s chill, may not be done with us yet - this is something we will have to watch closely for the end of next week/next weekend!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday at a Walmart store in Tyler.
Man with baseball bat does some damage at Texas Walmart store
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup Sunday morning. He hasn't...
Missing Central Texas man found safe
The accident occurred at the North Loop 340 entrance ramp to the southbound highway.
Major crash backs up southbound traffic on Interstate 35
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Magistrate denies new hearing for local businessman charged in US Capitol riot

Latest News

fastcast sunset sunrise vibrant pink yellow
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast
fastcast clear sky thin clouds cirrus
Windy & Warmer Going into the Weekend
fastcast clear sky thin clouds cirrus
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
Before their rescue by chopper, conditions made it difficult to reach the hikers.
Hikers rescued after days stuck on Arizona cliff in frigid conditions