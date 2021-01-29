Windy Weekend

We have a Wind Advisory in place for Saturday as we expect it to be a windy but warm day in Central Texas. Clouds will build in tonight ahead of Saturday’s cold front but the chance for some light showers should hold off until early in the morning tomorrow. We start the day with a chance for a few areas of patchy fog or light showers/drizzle. It’s mainly due to the increase in moisture/humidity from the breezy south winds we’ve had. Our weekend cold front will quickly push through during the late morning and early afternoon hours with just a 10 to 20 percent chance of light showers, after that, we are sunny and dry and it’s mainly going to be the winds that will be an issue.

Wind Advisory in place Saturday until 6:00 p.m. (KWTX)

Saturday brings us a warm up and by mid to late afternoon, we are all sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Wind speeds of 25 to 30 MPH and occasional gusts over 40 MPH can be expected behind the front. Wind speeds will decrease late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Planning on being outside to enjoy the warmth tomorrow brings? Take an allergy pill because the strong winds will also bring in more mountain cedar.

Sunday looks breezy, but winds will take on a northerly direction behind a cold front. This will keep temperatures cooler, but still nice, in the low 60s Sunday afternoon.

Weekend Forecast (KWTX)

Next week should be mild through Thursday. We may see a small rain chance Thursday as our next storm system moves through the region. A cold front will start to cool things down Friday into next weekend. Arctic air, meaning winter’s chill, may not be done with us yet - this is something we will have to watch closely for the end of next week/next weekend!

