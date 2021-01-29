Advertisement

Veteran makes birdhouse replicas of real homes as a way to give back

By WJAR Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) - One Massachusetts woman has decided to take on a new hobby by making birdhouses as a way to give back to her community.

The birdhouses are not your average birdhouse. These birdhouses are modeled after real homes.

Mary Standish has several birdhouses and bird feeders outside of her home and inside of her shed, she is carefully crafting another.

After having an operation on her foot this past spring, she turned a single project into a hobby.

Standish takes pictures of homes and mimics them for birds.

She begins by drawing up the plans and then carefully cuts the wood that will be used for the birdhouse.

Standish says that her hobby helps to pass the time since her husband and daughter passed away.

“It’s just something to keep my mind occupied,” she said.

Standish has been making birdhouses for her friends.

“They are just really happy with what I give them,” she said.

When others ask her to make one, she asks for a donation.

Standish gives the money to a local American legion and Operation Comfort Warrior, a program near and dear to her heart after having served in the United States Air Force.

“Each member of the service, we all do our part,” she said.

She plans to keep making birdhouses because it makes her “happy.”

Standish says the skill comes naturally because her father was a carpenter and she took art classes in high school.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday at a Walmart store in Tyler.
Man with baseball bat does some damage at Texas Walmart store
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup Sunday morning. He hasn't...
Missing Central Texas man found safe
The accident occurred at the North Loop 340 entrance ramp to the southbound highway.
Major crash backs up southbound traffic on Interstate 35
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Magistrate denies new hearing for local businessman charged in US Capitol riot

Latest News

Central Texas’ largest school district returns from Winter break tomorrow, but how will they...
A TEXAS ORGANIZATION IS WORKING SPARK THE LOVE OF READING AND LEARNING IN CENTRAL TEXAS STUDENTS.
This week, the Biden administration rescinded a so-called “zero tolerance” policy on...
Central Texans react to Biden Administration ending ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy
Some Copperas Cove residents are complaining of big spikes in their water bills. (File)
Copperas Cove: Residents complain of big spikes in water bills
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol
More than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the...
Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rises to more than 60,000