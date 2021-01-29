Waco: L3Harris Technologies wins $688 million C-130 maintenance contract

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Air Force has awarded L3Harris Technologies a five-year contract worth as much as $668 million to help maintain its fleet of C-130 aircraft at the company’s 1.1 million-square-foot aircraft modification center adjacent to the Texas State Technical College campus in Waco.

The four-engine turboprop C-130, which is capable of using rough dirt strips for takeoffs and landings, has served as an Air Force workhorse for more than six decades, transporting troops and cargo and is one of the primary airlifters in use by military forces around the world.

“Our extensive C-130 experience, skilled personnel and expansive hangar capacity provide a ready solution to assist the Air Force in maintaining its fleet readiness,” said Sean Stackley, president, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris.

In June 2019 the company was awarded a $499.6 million contract for major avionics upgrades for 176 C-130H aircraft operated by the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command that’s expected to run through September 2029.

L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.