A TEXAS ORGANIZATION IS WORKING SPARK THE LOVE OF READING AND LEARNING IN CENTRAL TEXAS STUDENTS.

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Teachers and students from Killeen independent school districts Early College High School are taking on a great cause this year.

The Leader’s Readers Network, a nonprofit literacy organization, based in Canyon, Texas, is trying to open as many doors as possible by getting books into young readers’ hands.

Teachers and one hundred students from ECHS have been diligently working since last September to sort and write little notes of encouragement in 2500 books for students Across the district.

“To look at their young faces and know that when we ask who likes to read a lot of them like to read. And so, seeing that and being an educator, and, watching them be excited to receive a book just a book, it’s very exciting.” said Apolonia Crawford, a teacher at the Early College High School.

Millions of children across the country do not have access to quality and relevant books in their homes.

Without access to books that peaks the young reader’s interest, it can become a more significant concern later in life.

“I think it’s very important that we hit it at an earlier age so that those struggles aren’t lifelong struggles as they progress.” said Crawford.

The Leaders Readers Network—a nonprofit literacy organization That seeks to connect with teachers across Texas to help provide brand new books to students. The Leaders Readers Network’s mission is to cultivate a nationwide network of leaders who provide books, supplies, and projects to support early literacy in schools.

