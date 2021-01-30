Advertisement

A TEXAS ORGANIZATION IS WORKING SPARK THE LOVE OF READING AND LEARNING IN CENTRAL TEXAS STUDENTS.

By Eric Franklin
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Teachers and students from Killeen independent school districts Early College High School are taking on a great cause this year.

The Leader’s Readers Network, a nonprofit literacy organization, based in Canyon, Texas, is trying to open as many doors as possible by getting books into young readers’ hands.

Teachers and one hundred students from ECHS have been diligently working since last September to sort and write little notes of encouragement in 2500 books for students Across the district.

“To look at their young faces and know that when we ask who likes to read a lot of them like to read. And so, seeing that and being an educator, and, watching them be excited to receive a book just a book, it’s very exciting.” said Apolonia Crawford, a teacher at the Early College High School.

Millions of children across the country do not have access to quality and relevant books in their homes.

Without access to books that peaks the young reader’s interest, it can become a more significant concern later in life.

“I think it’s very important that we hit it at an earlier age so that those struggles aren’t lifelong struggles as they progress.” said Crawford.

The Leaders Readers Network—a nonprofit literacy organization That seeks to connect with teachers across Texas to help provide brand new books to students. The Leaders Readers Network’s mission is to cultivate a nationwide network of leaders who provide books, supplies, and projects to support early literacy in schools.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a baseball bat did some damage early Thursday at a Walmart store in Tyler.
Man with baseball bat does some damage at Texas Walmart store
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup Sunday morning. He hasn't...
Missing Central Texas man found safe
The accident occurred at the North Loop 340 entrance ramp to the southbound highway.
Major crash backs up southbound traffic on Interstate 35
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Magistrate denies new hearing for local businessman charged in US Capitol riot

Latest News

This week, the Biden administration rescinded a so-called “zero tolerance” policy on...
Central Texans react to Biden Administration ending ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy
Some Copperas Cove residents are complaining of big spikes in their water bills. (File)
Copperas Cove: Residents complain of big spikes in water bills
More than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the...
Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rises to more than 60,000
The Alzheimer’s Association in Waco said dementia is already isolating, even before a global...
Pandemic impacting people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers