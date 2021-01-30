Baylor Scott & White joins McLennan County Health District in vaccination clinics

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Scott & White hospital will join Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s vaccination efforts at the Waco Convention Center.

Beginning today Baylor Scott & White Health is working collaboratively with community leaders to administer vaccines as doses become available specifically through the vaccination hub.

“This collaboration will expand the hub’s capacity to serve more Texans,” said Baylor Scott & White Health

“In addition to our support of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District vaccination hub, Baylor Scott & White is reaching out to Texans who are at highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19 to schedule an appointment for the vaccine based on eligibility and supply.”

BSW Health will reach out through their digital portal, MyBSWHealth, and in some instances, follow up by phone to provide more accessibility to appointments for Texans who are at highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

The MyBSWHealth account can be accessed by anyone through downloading the MyBSWHealth app, which can be done by texting “BETTER” to 88408 or by visiting MyBSWHealth.com.

BSW Health dedicated a phone line to answer questions and provide assistance: 1-844-BSW-VACC (1-844-279-8222).

