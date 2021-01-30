Central Texans react to Biden Administration ending ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - This week, the Biden administration rescinded a so-called “zero tolerance” policy on immigration put in place during President Trump’s four years in office.

The end of the policy will see hundreds of families and their children finally reunited over time.

Tammy Bracewell, a criminal justice professor, says the complicated process is a meaningful first step in changing immigration policy.

“Really not much is going to change for them because they’ve been trying to reunite them for a very long time now,” she said.

“It very much gives prosecutors more discretion to be able to take the totality of the situation into account.”

The Biden administration has already introduced a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for temporary legal status after passing background checks and paying taxes. Here in Central Texas, Kirstin Martinez says she has undocumented immigrants in her family and was ecstatic to hear the news.

“A lot of them have been trying to become citizens for years now,” she said.

“With all of these changes, it feels like a light at the end of the tunnel that they didn’t think they’d see.”

Even though the path may still be challenging, Martinez says her family members are determined to earn their citizenship.

“It was scary before even being a DACA recipient because you didn’t know what your future held,” she said.

“So now these changes are being made, just having that hope can change a lot.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.