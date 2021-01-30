Advertisement

Cooler Weather Returns But Sunshine Remains Through Groundhog Day

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
After the Wind Advisory expires at 6pm we’ll still have some breezy winds throughout the evening, but it’ll feel good as the winds will be out of the west, ushering in dry and comfortable air.  We’ll stay in the 70′s until after sunset, with temperatures down into the low 60′s afterwards.  We dip to the 40′s overnight with morning lows in the low to mid 40′s.  North winds return tomorrow and this will bring highs back down into the low 60′s in the afternoon, but we’ll still keep the sunshine.  Highs in the 60′s and sunny skies will stay with us to start the work week, and that does include Groundhog Day!

After that, clouds will start to move in ahead of our next disturbance, which will bring a cold front into the area next Thursday late in the day.  We’ll only have a few spotty showers with that front, but otherwise the main impact we’ll see are highs dropping into the 50′s heading into next weekend.

