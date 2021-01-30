Copperas Cove: Residents complain of big spikes in water bills

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Some residents of Copperas Cove say they are seeing huge spikes in their water bills.

One resident, Jennifer Hiatt, received a bill for $1,541 for a one month billing period.

“We hadn’t even lived in the home yet,” said Hiatt.

“We didn’t take ownership until after this water had been used.”

Dozens of other Copperas Cove residents took to the Nextdoor app to voice similar frustrations.

One user said her water bill doubled in a month.

Another, Nick Van, said his May 2020 water bill showed his water usage was nearly 8,000 gallons more than the previous month.

He tried to get the city to fix it at the time, to no avail.

But when he saw a post from a neighbor on the Nextdoor app recently about a similar issue he began asking questions again.

KWTX reached out to the city of Copperas Cove for an explanation.

Officials declined an interview but sent a statement listing technical and staffing issues that they say may be causing the problems.

“The meter readings and bills are accurate but the billing cycles are longer than normal. This is as a result of several factors, to include:

The Neptune automated readers have been temporarily down, which has caused for delayed data reporting.

The manual antenna utilized to read meters has been broken and is in-operable, which has caused for delayed data reporting.

There has been a staff shortage related to the COVID-19 situation.

All of these factors are being reviewed and evaluated for corrective action as we speak.”

The statement does not address why residents like Hiatt would have received a bill for a billing cycle during which they did not live in the home.

The city says the billing cycles affected by their technical problems are:

Billing Cycle 4 reflected usage from 10/26/2020 to 12/03/2020, or 39 days (approximately)

Billing Cycle 5 reflected usage from 10/27/2020 to 12/04/2020, or 39 days (approximately)

Billing Cycle 6 reflected usage from 12/07/2020 to 01/25/2021, or 50 days (approximately)

The city in November 2019 was blindsided when the vendor it was using to process water bills, FATHOM, unexpectedly filed for bankruptcy.

Since then the city has been working to adapt to an in-house, full-service utility administrative system.

City spokesperson Kevin Keller urges customers experiencing issues to contact Utility Administration in person at City Hall, 914 S. Main Street, Suite A, by phone at (254) 547-8718, or by email at Utilities@copperascovetx.gov.-

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.