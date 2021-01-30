How the pandemic contributed to America’s first female recession

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Heather Baker of Temple had long been working on the railroad.

She had been a conductor with a major railway for seven years until April when she was furloughed because of the pandemic.

Now, she cannot find work, and she is worried that her unemployment benefits will run out.

“To pay my bills, I’m probably going to have to sell my house and, you know, I don’t know, Uber Eats,” Baker told KWTX.

Baker is far from alone, said Jasmine Tucker, the director of research at the National Women’s Law Center.

“This is a real crisis for women,” Tucker said.

She said the pandemic has affected women in the economy much more severely than men.

More than 40% of the 12.1 million women’s jobs lost between February and April — in the thick of the pandemic — have not returned, according to Tucker.

“The labor force participation rate (of women) is now that of 30 years ago,” Tucker said.

“We’ve seen more than two million women completely drop out of the labor force since February,” she said.

Why the outsize effect on women?

“When you compare this recession to the Great Recession, what we saw in the Great Recession was men’s industries were being targeted,” Tucker said.

“There was the housing bubble, so construction stopped — that’s a male-dominated industry,” she said.

“We saw a lot of production stopped — that’s also a male-dominated industry,” she added.

“In this recession, it’s not really that women are in some of these hit sectors,” Tucker said.

“It’s that women are disproportionately affected,” she said.

Tucker chalked that up to two main factors: employers’ myths and misconceptions about female employees and caregiving responsibilities that often fall on women’s shoulders.

For one thing, she said many employers still view women not as the primary breadwinners of families — and therefore view their jobs as more expendable than men’s jobs.

Additionally, she said that many women have left the work force because they have had to become caregivers, whether because a daycare closed because of the pandemic or a family member fell ill with COVID-19.

“If somebody has to drop out of work to take care of the kids, it’s going to be the mom,” Tucker said.

Moving forward, Tucker said it is important to extend the eviction moratorium and unemployment benefits, as well as beef up stimulus checks.

She also supports the so-called “Marshall Plan for Moms.”

Under that plan, 50 women leaders have urged President Biden to implement a monthly payment to moms.

The leaders argue that “motherhood isn’t a favor, and it’s not a luxury,” but rather it is a job.

