Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rises to more than 60,000

(KWTX) – Nearly 800 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Central Texas, most of them in Bell County as the result of a months-long backlog, increasing the total in the region to 60,474.

And another surge in cases may come as early as Monday.

The Region 7 office of the Texas Department of State Health Services, which oversees a large swath of Central Texas, advised Coryell County Judge Roger Miller Thursday it has underreported the number of COVID-19 cases in the county for the past several months and will add almost 2,500 cases on Monday, almost doubling the county’s total, Miller said in a press release Friday.

Another 26 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, state data showed on Friday.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services data at least 1,133 area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 257 Bell County residents, 33 more than the local count of 224; 24 Bosque County residents; 54 Coryell County residents, 30 more than the local count of 24; 25 Falls County residents; 33 Freestone County residents; 23 Hamilton County residents; 62 Hill County residents; 20 Lampasas County residents; 32 Leon County residents; 48 Limestone County residents; 374 McLennan County residents, 15 more than the local count of 359; 29 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 29; 19 Mills County residents; 87 Navarro County residents, four fewer than the local count of 91; 29 Robertson County residents, and 17 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 349 Friday to 35,988 and DSHS reported an additional 15,226 cases of the virus, 14,750 of them new.

Of the total, 364,420 case were active Friday, 1,912,861 patients have recovered, and 11,981 were hospitalized, about 400 fewer than on Thursdsay.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 191 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 22% all hospitalizations and filling about 18% of available beds.

At least 158 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 36% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 22% of available beds, above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The Lab Test Date positivity Friday was 15.3%, down slight from 15.5% on Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

As the first full month of COVID-19 vaccination draws to a close, at least 46,686 residents in 16 Central Texas counties have received the first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and at least 7,249 have received both doses.

About 3.9 million doses have been allocated to the state, about 3.2 million have been shipped, and as of Friday about 1.8 million residents had received the first dose.

Another 410,337 residents have received both doses for a total of about 2.2 million doses administered.

H-E-B stores in McLennan and Bell counties were expecting deliveries this week, but the doses have not yet arrived.

A KWTX reporter who made spot visits Friday to Brookshire Brothers stores in Lorena and McGregor, and H-E-B stores on Hewitt Drive and South Valley Mills Drive in Waco was told expected shipments from the state have not arrived.

Other providers and vaccination hubs were either out of vaccine or had booked appointments for all the doses on hand.

The interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map showed only a few area providers with doses on hand, although most if not all vaccination slots were taken.

Vaccination hub sites should receive new shipments next week.

Texas officials have established more than 80 vaccination hubs around the state.

The six vaccine hub providers in Central Texas include the Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites in both Temple and Killeen; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Ascension Providence, until Friday, was not making the doses it received available to the general public, but the hospital announced Friday evening it plans to begin accepting online appointments from any residents eligible for vaccination.

The site indicated no appointments were available Friday evening.

“We continue to collaborate closely with local and state health officials to ensure we’re doing everything we can to get as many people vaccinated as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer of Ascension Providence.

Now eligible for vaccination are those covered by Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination distribution plan, including frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities and those covered by Phase 1B of the plan including residents 65 and older and residents 16 and older with medical conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District has replaced its online vaccination registration system with an online waiting list that residents can access anytime.

The City of Waco has activated its Public Information Hotline to allow residents who don’t have access to email or the internet to get the latest updates on testing sites, vaccine availability and other information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is (254) 750-5606.

The Bell County Health District says its vaccination centers at the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. and at 220 West Avenue D in Temple will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed on Mondays and Sundays so the schedule won’t be disrupted by potential shipping delays. Appointments are required.

Anyone unable to make an appointment online may call the Bell County COVID-19 vaccination hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (254)-933-5203.

The Bell County Public Health District has also created an online waiting list for eligible residents willing to show up on short notice to receive an unused dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should any be left over at the end of the day at either of the county’s vaccination clinics in Killeen and Temple. As many as a dozen doses may remain at the end of a day of vaccinations, officials said. The new waiting list does not guarantee vaccination, so residents should continue to try to make appointments for vaccination at one of the two clinics, officials said.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Friday showed that in Bell County, with 265,191 residents who are 16 and older, 16,425 people have received a first dose and 3,021 have received both, while in McLennan County, with 198,642 residents 16 and older, 14,655 people have received a first dose and 2,146 have received both.

The dashboard Friday showed the administration of 815 initial and 121 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 2,720 initial and 354 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 1,008 initial and 70 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 635 initial and 22 secondary vaccinations in Freestone County; 1,627 initial and 332 secondary vaccinations in Hamilton County; 1,776 initial vaccinations and 282 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 680 initial and 98 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 517 initial and 113 secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 832 initial and 47 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 1,381 initial and 104 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 284 initial and 66 secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 2,660 initial and 352 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County; 581 initial and 109 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County, and 90 initial and 12 secondary vaccinations in San Saba County.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 575 additional cases of the virus Friday, some dating back to November, increasing the county’s total to 18,623.

“We were recently made aware that we would receive a backlog in cases from the state,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Friday.

“Many of these added cases came from that backlog.”

The added cases increased the county’s incidence rate slightly to 522.1 per 100,000 residents.

Of the total, 1,895 cases were active Friday, 16,728 patients have recovered, and 224 residents have died, according to local data.

State data showed 257 deaths, an increase of nine

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 191 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 22% all hospitalizations and filling about 18% of available beds, sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

A free mobile testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Dr. Registration is required.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

The Bell County Museum in Belton will remain closed to the public through Feb. 5 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The county will contact residents who may have been in the museum at the same time as the two staff members, even though they probably would not have been within 10 feet of the staffers, who were masked and interacted through plexiglass partitions.

The upcoming concert by the band Foreigner at the Bell Expo Center has been canceled because of concerns about the virus. The band was to have performed on April 25. Ticket purchasers will receive refunds starting on Feb. 1 through point of purchase.

Temple’s city hall, public library, historic post office, Parks and Recreation administration building, Public Works Service Center, Human Resources Department, and Utility Business Office and Municipal Court will remain closed to walk-in traffic through Feb. 28 because of COVID-19 infection rates. Services at the facilities remain available online, by phone, by appointment, at curbside or by drive-thru, she said. City employees who are able to work remotely will continue to do so, the city said. Essential employees will adhere to safety guidelines including social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of face coverings.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed 20 active cases and a cumulative total of 210 cases since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday reported two active cases involving a student and an employee and 28 positive tests for the virus since March, 21 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed more than 1,300 cases since March 16, 608 involving students and 713 involving staff, and 42 involving students and 30 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed one active case Friday involving an employee at Bellaire Elementary; one involving an employee at Brookhaven Elementary; one involving student and one involving an employee at Cedar Valley Elementary; two involving employees at Fowler Elementary; two involving students at Hay Branch Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Iduma Elementary; one involving an employee at Maxdale Elementary; two involving students at Meadows Elementary; one involving an employee at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Reeces Creek Elementary; one involving an employee at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; three involving students at Saegert Elementary; one involving a student at Trimmier Elementary; one involving an employee at West Ward Elementary; two involving students at Audie Murphy Middle School; six involving students and three involving employees at Charles Paterson Middle School; two involving students at Eastern Hills Middle School; one involving a student at Gateway Middle School; two involving students at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving a student and two involving employees at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; one involving a student at Manor Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student at Palo Alto Middle School; one involving a student at Smith Middle School; one involving an employee at Early College High School; four involving students at Ellison High School; one involving an employee at Gateway High School; three involving students and two involving employees at Harker Heights High School; one involving a student at Killeen High School; one involving a student at the KISD Career Center; one involving a student at Pathways; two involving students at Shoemaker High School, and seven involving employees at non-campus facilities, three in Learning Support Services, one in technology, one in transportation and two in central administration.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed three cases at Temple High School, two at Bonham Middle School, two at Travis Middle School, two at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, two at Scott Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary, and one at Edwards Academy.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed two cases at Charter Oak Elementary; five at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at High Point Elementary; two at Lakewood Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; one at Miller Heights Elementary; two at Pirtle Elementary; one at Southwest Elementary; two at Sparta Elementary; one at Tarver Elementary; four at Belton Middle School; five at Lake Belton Middle School; five at North Belton Middle School; three at South Belton Middle School; 13 at Belton High School; two at Belton New Tech High School; five at Lake Belton High School, and two at non-campus facilities.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Friday reported the death of a 55-year-old man diagnosed with the virus, increasing the county’s death toll to 359, according to local data.

State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 374 deaths, an increase of four.

The health district reported just 66 additional cases of the virus Friday, 33 confirmed and 33 probable, raising the county’s total to 23,140.

Of the total, 809 cases were active Friday, 21,972 patients have recovered, and 97 were hospitalized, down from 110 Thursday, 27 on ventilators.

Of the 97, 63 were McLennan County residents.

At least 157 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 36% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 22% of available beds, which is above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Harmony Science Academy students will learn remotely from Monday through Wednesday next week after several staff members tested positive for the virus.

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Friday showed 236 active cases including 208 involving students, 14 involving staff, six involving faculty and eight involving contractors. In the past seven days 100 positive tests have been administered. A total of 2,559 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1. Baylor, which is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff, has opened a multi-million dollar lab at the 330,000-square foot Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative facility in partnership with My Labs Direct (MLD) to process the molecular PCR tests. The lab can process as many as 8,000 tests daily and in most cases can deliver results within 24 hours, the school said.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 19 active cases Friday, 10 involving students, and 312 total cases in the past three weeks, 241 involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed cumulative totals of 240 students, 259 employees, and 10 classified as “other” have been diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard Friday showed one active case at Bell’s Hill Elementary; one at Kendrick Elementary; one at Mountainview Elementary; three at Parkdale Elementary; one at Provident Heights Elementary; two at South Waco Elementary; two at Cesar Chavez Middle School; one at G.W. Carver Middle School; one at the Greater Waco Area Health Care Academy; three at University High School; one at Waco High School, and two at non-campus facilities. Indian Spring Middle School has shifted to remote instruction this week. In-person instruction will resume on Monday.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed five cases involving students and one involving an employee at Castleman Creek Elementary; two involving students and two involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; two involving students and two involving employees at South Bosque Elementary; one involving an employee at Speegleville Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Spring Valley Elementary; three involving students and one involving an employee at Woodway Elementary; four involving students and two involving employees at River Valley Intermediate; two involving students at Woodgate Intermediate; five involving students at Midway Middle School; 17 involving students and 10 involving employees at Midway High School, and three involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Friday showed one case involving an employee at Lorena Primary School; one involving a student at Lorena Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Lorena Middle School, and four involving students and one involving an employee at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed two active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed two cases at Isbill Junior High and one at McGregor High School.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported 2,695 total case of the virus Friday.

Of the total, 379 cases were active, 2,292 patients have recovered and 24 have died.

State data, which includes inmates in state prison units, showed 4,370 confirmed and 135 probable cases Thursday.

Of the total, at least 4,069 patients have recovered and 54 residents have died, state data showed.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 191 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 22% all hospitalizations and filling almost 18% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the county that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Coryell Health continues to offer elective surgeries despite the restrictions because the hospital has “available beds and adequate supplies,” which allows for an exemption under the governor’s orders.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed five cases involving students and two involving employees at Cove High School; three involving students and one involving an employee at Cove Junior High; seven involving students and three involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; one involving a student at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; two involving students at Martin Walker Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Williams/Ledger Elementary; two involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 11 cases at Gatesville High School, five involving students; seven at Gatesville Junior High, three involving students; nine cases at Gatesville Intermediate, eight involving students, three at Gatesville Elementary, two involving students, and one involving a student at Gatesville Primary.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 88 inmates were on medical restriction and two were isolated; 27 cases involving inmates and 15 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 303 inmates were restricted and 27 were isolated; eight cases involving inmates and 37 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 866 inmates were medically restricted and eight were medically isolated; 21 cases involving inmates and eight involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 208 inmates were restricted and 21 were isolated; 11 cases involving inmates and nine involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 387 inmates were restricted and 11 were isolated, and six cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 184 inmates were restricted and six were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,310 confirmed and 70 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, at least 1,261 patients have recovered and 25 residents have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported 29 cases involving inmates and eight involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 748 inmates were restricted and 29 were isolated, and five cases involving inmates and three involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 44 inmates were restricted and five were isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,211 confirmed and 288 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, at least 1,337 patients have recovered.

State data showed three more deaths, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 48.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 3,285 confirmed and 2,027 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, 4,481 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 91 deaths.

State data showed 87.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 847 confirmed and 190 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data. At least 924 patients have recovered and 24 residents have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 692 confirmed and 329 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data. Of the total, at least 936 patients have recovered and 33 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported four cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 236 inmates were medically restricted and four were isolated. Teague’s city hall, library, police department and municipal court have been closed to the public because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and have implemented modified hours of operation. City hall and the library will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the police department and municipal court will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. “We will have staff in all offices and available to assist you by phone, email and fax,” the city said. Utility payments may be made online.

Hamilton County had 551 confirmed cases Friday and 41 probable cases, according to state data. At least 512 patients have recovered and 23 have died.

Hill County had 2,019 confirmed and 492 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data. At least 2,275 patients have recovered and 62 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed one case involving an employee Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Friday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Intermediate and five involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 961 confirmed and 105 probable cases Friday, according to state data. At least 844 patients have recovered and 20 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 679 confirmed and 229 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data. At least 822 patients have recovered and two more have died, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 32.

Milam County reported 1,173 confirmed and 819 probable cases of the virus Friday. Nineteen cases were active and 14 patients were hospitalized. Local data showed 28 deaths. State data showed 1,913 recoveries and 29 deaths.

Mills County had 367 confirmed and 29 probable cases of the virus Friday according to state data, which showed at least 281 patients have recovered and one more resident has died, increasing the virus’ toll to 19.

Robertson County had 841 confirmed and 287 probable cases of the virus Friday according to state data, which showed at least 994 patients have recovered and a 29th resident has died.

San Saba County had 405 confirmed and 146 probable cases Friday, according to state data, which showed at least 448 patients have recovered and 17 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported 26 cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 102 inmates were restricted and 26 were medically isolated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.