Advertisement

Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus

Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.

The office of U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch says the lawmaker had a negative test result before attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The office says Lynch’s positive test result came after a staff member in his Boston office tested positive earlier this week.

A statement says Lynch isn’t displaying any symptoms of COVID-19. Lynch will self-quarantine and vote by proxy in Congress in the coming week.

Lynch is the second member of the state’s congressional delegation to test positive in as many days. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced she had tested positive after repeatedly testing negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
The accident occurred at the North Loop 340 entrance ramp to the southbound highway.
Major crash backs up southbound traffic on Interstate 35
Gloria Gonzalez is charged with endangering a child as well as unlawfully carrying a weapon and...
Central Texas woman arrested after gun found in boy’s pants following traffic stop
The search involved Galveston police, a K-9 search and rescue units and about 200 student cadets.
Body found in search for missing A&M Maritime Academy cadet from Central Texas
Texas has established dozens of COVID-19 vaccination hubs around the state including six in...
Central Texas vaccination hub that wasn’t open to the general public now is

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S....
Creator of ‘Bernie’ mittens partners with teddy bear maker
Lemuel Burkes was taken into custody after high speed chase with local police and DPS.
Limestone County: Traffic stop leads to high speed chase, suspects captured
Local non-profits, small businesses and veteran organizations in Harker Heights united to raise...
Harker Heights: Veteran groups hold PTSD & suicide walk
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns