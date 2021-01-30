Advertisement

Wind Advisory in place Today

Wind Speeds 20-30mph, gusts as high as 40mph
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
We have a Wind Advisory in place for Saturday as we expect it to be a windy but warm day in Central Texas. We start today with a chance for some light showers early this morning and a chance for a few areas of patchy fog or light showers/drizzle. It’s mainly due to the increase in moisture/humidity from the breezy south winds we’ve had. Our weekend cold front will quickly push with just a 10 to 20 percent chance of light showers, after that, we are sunny and dry and it’s mainly going to be the winds that will be an issue.

Wind Advisory in place Saturday until 6:00 p.m.
Wind Advisory in place Saturday until 6:00 p.m.(KWTX)

Saturday brings us a warm up and by mid to late afternoon, we are all sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Wind speeds of 25 to 30 MPH and occasional gusts over 40 MPH can be expected behind the front. Wind speeds will decrease this afternoon and evening.

Sunday looks breezy, but winds will take on a northerly direction behind a cold front. This will keep temperatures cooler, but still nice, in the low 60s Sunday afternoon.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KWTX)

Next week should be mild through Thursday. We may see a small rain chance Thursday as our next storm system moves through the region. A cold front will start to cool things down Friday into next weekend. Arctic air, meaning winter’s chill, may not be done with us yet - this is something we will have to watch closely for the end of next week/next weekend!

