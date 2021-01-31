Advertisement

Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down Los Angeles vaccine site

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper.

The protesters had members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups, the Times reported. Some of them carried signs decrying the COVID-19 vaccine and shouting for people not to get the shots.

There were no incidents of violence, the Times said.

“This is completely wrong,” said German Jaquez, who drove from his home in La Verne and had been waiting for an hour for his vaccination when the stadium’s gates were closed. He said some of the protesters were telling people in line that the coronavirus is not real and that the vaccination is dangerous.

The vaccination site reopened shortly before 3 p.m., the Times reported. The site is usually open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

After it reopened, Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted: “We will not be deterred or threatened. Dodger Stadium is back up and running.”

A post on social media described the demonstration as the “SCAMDEMIC PROTEST/MARCH.” It advised participants to “please refrain from wearing Trump/MAGA attire as we want our statement to resonate with the sheeple. No flags but informational signs only.

“This is a sharing information protest and march against everything COVID, Vaccine, PCR Tests, Lockdowns, Masks, Fauci, Gates, Newsom, China, digital tracking, etc.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and at two others have been hospitalized following a shooting in Killeen,...
One dead, at least 2 wounded in shooting in Central Texas neighborhood
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
One dead, one injured from a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
One dead, one injured from fatal crash involving a motorcycle
This week, the Biden administration rescinded a so-called “zero tolerance” policy on...
Central Texans react to Biden Administration ending ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy
Killeen Police locate stolen vehicle and suspects after infant in stolen car left on the side...
Local Police catch teenagers after stealing car left running, with an infant inside

Latest News

A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter...
Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Deputy Blankemeier was transported to Scott and White in Temple for treatment of his injuries....
Sheriff: Milam County deputy assaulted by theft suspect
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief
GOP COVID-19 relief counterproposal
GOP COVID-19 relief counterproposal
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Over 5,100 arrested at pro-Navalny protests across Russia