Baylor beats Auburn in SEC Challenge

Jan 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) body bumps guard Davion...
Jan 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) body bumps guard Davion Mitchell (45) after a blocked shot against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports(Raymond Carlin III | Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team taking a break from conference play to host Auburn in the Big-12 vs SEC Challenge.

Davion Mitchell, facing his old team, scores the first points of the game with a three pointer.

Adam Flagler had a hot start for the Bears, scoring seven of the team’s first 12 points, on 3/3 shooting, but the Bears were unable to build much of a lead.

With under 10 minutes left in the first half, Auburn took a 16-14 lead... but Jared Butler quickly hit a three to retake the lead for Baylor.

The Bears would eventually take a 35-30 lead into the half.

Coming out to start the second half, the Bears were feeling it.

Behind two huge blocks from Mark Vital, Baylor built a 13 point lead, and blew the game wide open.

Baylor beats Auburn 84-72 to improve to 16-0.

