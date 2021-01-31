Advertisement

Creator of ‘Bernie’ mittens partners with teddy bear maker

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S....
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)(Saul Loeb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) - The teacher who created the recycled wool mittens that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the presidential inauguration — engendering countless memes — is partnering with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company to create a mitten line to meet growing demand.

Some of the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Vermont.

Jen Ellis says she can’t be more thrilled, because she personally can’t make 18,000 pairs of mittens.

She estimates that’s how many people have contacted her so far.

Merchandise stemming from the image Jan. 20 image of Sanders sitting with his arms and legs crossed, clad in his brown parka and the mittens has raised at least $1.8 million for charities.

