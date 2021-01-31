DPS: Troopers find steroids, gun, drugs, bottles of urine during traffic stop

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers made an interesting find inside a car that was stopped Saturday night on Highway 30 in College Station.

According to an arrest report, DPS stopped Brian Wright, 32 of Iola, near the Cole Stop convenience store due to a missing license plate on the front of his vehicle. Troopers said immediately they could smell marijuana coming from inside the Dodge Challenger.

Inside the car, troopers found a wide range of narcotics, a handgun, several vials of anabolic steroids, nearly 200 unidentifiable pills, and two bottles of “fake urine” that Wright admitted was used for passing drug tests.

Here’s a complete list of what troopers reportedly found inside the car:

Less than a gram of THC oil and wax

24 grams of marijuana

Two 10mL vials of Nandrolone Decanoate

One 10mL vial of Testosterone Propionate

Two 10mL vials of Sustanon

Two 10mL vials of Masteron Enanthate

10mL vial of Trenbolone Acetate

One 10 mL vial of Trenbolone Enanthate

One 30 mL vial of Clenbuterol

48 capsules of Clomiphene Citrate

85 capsules of Tadalafil

79 capsules of Anastrazole

152 unknown blue skull-shaped pills

25 unknown green skull-shaped pills

A Smith and Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun

Wright was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on 14 separate charges including Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of a False Drug Test Falsification Device.

His bonds total $109,000.

