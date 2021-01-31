Advertisement

Harker Heights: Veteran groups hold PTSD & suicide walk

Local non-profits, small businesses and veteran organizations in Harker Heights united to raise awareness about these issues in their community Saturday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Local non-profits, small businesses and veteran organizations in Harker Heights united to raise awareness about these issues in their community Saturday.

According to the VA, 17 veterans die by suicide every day. That’s why a group of veterans and spouses affected by this are hoping to do more to prevent this.

For Miranda Briggs of Fight the War Within, the problem is all too real. Her husband, Army Ranger Garrett Briggs, committed suicide just a few days after his daughter was born back in 2018. today, she wants to honor his memory by bringing awareness to PTSD and veteran suicide.

“For every veteran we’ve helped by connecting them to the right resources, it reminds me that he’s still here and that his life and service mattered,” she said.

“If we can help be the glue and connect people together then, when you hear of someone in distress, you can call the right resources to help them.”

All day, veterans were able to listen to seminars and workshops, teaching the signs of a suicidal veteran and what to do to help. They also talked about the different organizations that help with counseling, and even held a two-and-a half mile walk in honor of those veterans who took their own lives.

“Homelessness and everything that’s leading veterans to commit suicide, it’s a real problem in our country and it’s something that doesn’t get enough attention,” said John Ring with Buddy Watch Walk.

A problem that Briggs believes can be solved in due time.

“We want these numbers of suicide to be erased someday,” she said.

“We’re gonna have to come together and one group can’t do it on their own.”

Any veterans that missed the event can find more information at Buddy Watch Walk and Fight the War Within’s websites.

