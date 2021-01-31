Advertisement

‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19

By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 2:45 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - A Texas family is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old boy to COVID-19 after he took a turn for the worse and died within 24 hours.

J.J. Boatman, 9, died at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday, Jan. 26. His family says the boy was known for his big bear hugs.

“He was a loving, caring little boy. Every time he would see you or any family member, he would run up and hug you,” said Gabriel Ayala, the boy’s uncle.

J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was known for his big bear hugs.(Source: Family photos, KTVT via CNN)

Just a few weeks before his death, J.J. celebrated his 9th birthday with tacos and cake.

“We never knew this was going to be his last birthday,” Ayala said.

The 9-year-old had asthma, but Ayala says he was still very active, always playing with his cousins or older sisters. In fact, the family says J.J. was running around and playing hours before his symptoms began.

“He was just running around and playing earlier that day, and by the nighttime, he was yelling and crying to his mom that he couldn’t breathe. His mom went over, and his face was blue already and his lips were blue,” Ayala said.

J.J.’s mom rushed him to the emergency room, and he was then flown to Cook Children’s. By the time he arrived, his lungs were filled with fluid. The 9-year-old’s heart gave out the next morning.

Doctors told the family J.J. died from complications related to COVID-19. Before he was hospitalized, no one knew the 9-year-old had the virus.

“She didn’t know that she was going to come home empty-handed without her son. It’s just hard, of course. That was her baby boy. That was her only son,” said Ayala of J.J.’s mother.

Ayala says J.J.’s story shows anyone can get COVID-19, and he hopes people continue to take the threat seriously, as his family grieves for the 9-year-old whose life was cut short.

“We’re going to miss his whole life. His life hadn’t even started,” Ayala said.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised more than $20,000.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and at two others have been hospitalized following a shooting in Killeen,...
One dead, at least 2 wounded in shooting in Central Texas neighborhood
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
One dead, one injured from a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
One dead, one injured from fatal crash involving a motorcycle
This week, the Biden administration rescinded a so-called “zero tolerance” policy on...
Central Texans react to Biden Administration ending ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy
Killeen Police locate stolen vehicle and suspects after infant in stolen car left on the side...
Local Police catch teenagers after stealing car left running, with an infant inside

Latest News

A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter...
Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Deputy Blankemeier was transported to Scott and White in Temple for treatment of his injuries....
Sheriff: Milam County deputy assaulted by theft suspect
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief
GOP COVID-19 relief counterproposal
GOP COVID-19 relief counterproposal
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Over 5,100 arrested at pro-Navalny protests across Russia