Local Police catch teenagers after stealing car left running, with an infant inside

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police have two teenagers in custody after stealing a car Saturday afternoon with an infant child inside in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road .

Killeen Police received a call Saturday at approximately 5:20 pm that a car had been stolen with a 9-month old infant boy inside.

Police said they were told, “the owner of the vehicle left it running while he stepped out to briefly talk to his spouse as she placed a food order at the restaurant. That is when he turned around and noticed the vehicle was missing.”

Police were in pursuit shortly after the initial call and within minutes they located the vehicle traveling northbound on 38th Street with two occupants, say police.

The two occupants, a 15-year old male and a 14-year-old female, were detained after stopping near Westcliff Road, police said.

Shortly after the teenagers were detained, officers say “they were notified that an infant was left on the side of the roadway in his car seat and appeared to be unharmed. Additional officers immediately responded to the location of the infant where they were met by Killeen EMS. The child was assessed by EMS as a precaution and was found to be in good health with no injury.”

“This is another reminder to never leave children in an unattended vehicle, not even for a moment. Thieves are always looking for crimes of opportunity. The officers with Days B Shift did an outstanding job locating the vehicle and safely returning the infant to his family,” stated Chief Charles Kimble.

