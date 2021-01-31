Advertisement

Much Cooler Today But Sunshine Remains Through Groundhog Day

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We dip to the 40′s overnight with morning lows in the low to mid 40′s.  North winds return tomorrow and this will bring highs back down into the low 60′s in the afternoon, but we’ll still keep the sunshine.  Highs in the 60′s and sunny skies will stay with us to start the work week, and that does include Groundhog Day!

After that, clouds will start to move in ahead of our next disturbance, which will bring a cold front into the area next Thursday late in the day.  We’ll only have a few spotty showers with that front, but otherwise the main impact we’ll see are highs dropping into the 50′s heading into next weekend.

Most Read

One person is dead and at two others have been hospitalized following a shooting in Killeen,...
One dead, at least 2 wounded in shooting in Central Texas neighborhood
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
One dead, one injured from a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
One dead, one injured from fatal crash involving a motorcycle
This week, the Biden administration rescinded a so-called “zero tolerance” policy on...
Central Texans react to Biden Administration ending ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy
Killeen Police locate stolen vehicle and suspects after infant in stolen car left on the side...
Local Police catch teenagers after stealing car left running, with an infant inside

Latest News

FastCast
Sunny and Mild To Start The Week with A Cold Front To End The Week
Sunny and Mild Weather To Start The Week with A Cold Front To End The Week
Cooler Today But 70° Highs Return Soon
fastcast partly cloudy sun
Cooler Weather Returns But Sunshine Remains Through Groundhog Day