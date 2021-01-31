Much Cooler Today But Sunshine Remains Through Groundhog Day

We dip to the 40′s overnight with morning lows in the low to mid 40′s. North winds return tomorrow and this will bring highs back down into the low 60′s in the afternoon, but we’ll still keep the sunshine. Highs in the 60′s and sunny skies will stay with us to start the work week, and that does include Groundhog Day!

After that, clouds will start to move in ahead of our next disturbance, which will bring a cold front into the area next Thursday late in the day. We’ll only have a few spotty showers with that front, but otherwise the main impact we’ll see are highs dropping into the 50′s heading into next weekend.