NFL players honor slain soldier with #InspireChange initiative

Players in the NFL are honoring the memory of Vanessa Guillen through their “Say Their Stories”...
Players in the NFL are honoring the memory of Vanessa Guillen through their "Say Their Stories" helmet program.
By Robyn Geske
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 2:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MIAMI, Florida (KWTX) - Players in the NFL are honoring the memory of Vanessa Guillen through their “Say Their Stories” helmet program.

You may have noticed that this season, several coaches and players placed the names of victims of systemic racism, police brutality, or social injustices on the back of their helmets as a way to honor them, and spark a conversation about that person’s legacy.

Eric Rowe, a Safety with the Miami Dolphins,  chose Guillen after hearing her story.

“It’s just horrifying. My reaction was like, ‘Wow. This is crazy,’” Rowe said, in a video tweeted Saturday by the NFL. “Because to me, I’ve never personally heard of a story of someone going missing within the Army. That’s the last thing you would expect. Then, to be killed and dismembered, it really shocked me.”

Rowe said honoring Guillen in this way is yet another way to continue the conversation on sexual harassment.

“I feel like it’s a problem that really needs to be continually said, really so that the younger generation of boys growing up, so that they can hear those stories,” Rowe said. “And so that when they grow up to be men, have them already in that thought process of respecting women, and respecting everyone around you.”

Rowe wasn’t the only player who chose to honor Guillen this season.

Zane González, a kicker with the Arizona Cardinals did as well. So did wide receiver Kenny Stills, with the Houston Texans, Guillen’s hometown.

To find out more about the NFL’s “Inspire Change: Share Their Stories” initiative, click here.

