Ozark, Mo. police looking for two missing teenagers

Jadyn Stoltz and Mellonie LaBrier, both 16 years old, were reported missing Sunday and last seen around 10:30 p.m Saturday in Ozark.(Ozark Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department ask for the public’s assistance with finding two missing teenagers.

Jadyn Stoltz and Mellonie LaBrier, both 16 years old, were reported missing Sunday and last seen around 10:30 p.m Saturday in Ozark.

Police say Stoltz and LeBrier left their homes in a tan 2007 Infiniti G35 with license plate number BF4G5E. The car also has a dent on the driver’s side.

Stoltz was described as 5 feet, 9 inches and 120 pounds. She has reddish-brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo of rose and writing on her left forearm.

LaBrier was described as 5 feet, 8 inches and 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

