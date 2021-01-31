Sunny and Mild To Start The Week with A Cold Front To End The Week

We’ll have another nice sunset this evening, but temperatures cool off quickly afterwards. We’ll get to the upper 40′s by 7pm, with overnight temperatures in the upper 30′s. We start Monday in the low 30′s, but sunshine will help get us into the low 60′s again during the afternoon. Sunshine and highs in the low 60′s still stick around for Groundhog Day, but after that we get to enjoy highs in the low 70′s on Wednesday.

The southerly winds on Wednesday will come from our next disturbance, which will bring cold front into the area Thursday night. We only get a few spotty showers from this front, but temperatures will drop from the upper 60′s Thursday afternoon to the mid 50′s Friday afternoon. Sunny and Mild weather returns next weekend with another small rain chance as we head into the following week.